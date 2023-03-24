independent

TikTok returns as Eurovision Song Contest partner

The social media platform will live stream the competition and release behind the behind-the-scenes content.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

TikTok will be the official entertainment partner for the Eurovision Song Contest for a second year.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) selected the social media platform to livestream the competition as well as release exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes content.

