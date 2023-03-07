Ticketmaster website crashes as Eurovision fans try to secure tickets

The grand final is on May 13 (BBC Eurovision/PA)

Eurovision fans crashed part of the Ticketmaster website as they attempted to secure tickets to the live shows in May.

Tickets for the international music event went on sale at midday on Tuesday – with nine different live shows available.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13. The event is being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine. Tickets for the semi-final shows are priced from £30 to £290, with the cost increasing to between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.