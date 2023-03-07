| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Ticketmaster website crashes as Eurovision fans try to secure tickets

Some were shown a message reading ‘500 – Internal Server Error’ while others were ejected from the queue.

The grand final is on May 13 (BBC Eurovision/PA) Expand

Close

The grand final is on May 13 (BBC Eurovision/PA)

The grand final is on May 13 (BBC Eurovision/PA)

The grand final is on May 13 (BBC Eurovision/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Eurovision fans crashed part of the Ticketmaster website as they attempted to secure tickets to the live shows in May.

Tickets for the international music event went on sale at midday on Tuesday – with nine different live shows available.

Most Watched

Privacy