Three men given life sentences for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

A fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a T-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper XXXTentacion in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP) Expand

A fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a T-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper XXXTentacion in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Three men have been given life sentences for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a motorcycle shop in south Florida while being robbed of 50,000 dollars (£40,200).

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations.

