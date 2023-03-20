| 11.4°C Dublin

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

A fan wears a t-shirt in remembrance of XXXTentacion at a memorial service in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP) Expand

Close

By Associated Press

Three men have been found guilty of the murder of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a motorcycle shop in Florida in 2018 while being robbed of 50,000 dollars (£40,750).

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

