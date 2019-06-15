‘Three generations of Spice Girl’ close final Wembley Stadium gig

The Spice Girls closed a sold-out three-night run at Wembley Stadium by inviting their mothers and children on stage.

Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm ended their long-awaited UK reunion tour with a rendition of their hits including Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life.

As the concert came to a close, they were joined by their families, with Horner remarking: “You saw three generations of Spice Girls.”

Horner, or Ginger Spice, also apologised to her bandmates for leaving the Spice Girls in 1998, two years before the rest of the group went on hiatus.

Between songs, she said: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. I want to say it’s just so good to be back with the girls that I love.”

They also led the crowd in an impromptu singalong of Adele’s Someone Like You after announcing that the Grammy-award winning singer was in the audience.

Before the show, Horner and Bunton shared selfies with Adele on their social media accounts.

Ginger Spice captioned the photo “Finally together” while Bunton described the singer as a “gorgeous lady”.

Following the show, an emotional Horner posted a video in which she thanked everyone involved in the tour.

“So we’re done. It’s done,” she said.

“Thirteen stadiums, Almost 700,000 people with three amazing women I’ve shared that stage with.

“I want to say thank you to Melanie, Melanie and Emma and everybody who showed up for us. It has been something that I will never ever forget. Thank you so much. Big love from the Spice World.”

The Spice Girls embarked on their reunion tour in late May and have played in Dublin, Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol.

Their performance on Saturday night rounded off the tour, which has not included Victoria Beckham.

Brown, also known as Scary Spice, has described their Wembley Stadium gigs as one of the most important moments of her life.

Earlier, Chisholm, or Sporty Spice, posted a picture of the group in their early days with a message to the absent Beckham.

She said: “The gorgeous Victoria Beckham will always be missed (hopefully someday to return)!”

Hollywood actress Emma Stone and Holly Willoughby are among a clutch of stars to have attended the concerts.

Press Association