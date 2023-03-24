independent

| 7°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

This song is about losing someone, says Ed Sheeran of latest single

The track comes ahead of the release of the singer’s sixth studio album.

Ed Sheeran (Annie Leibovitz/PA) Expand

Close

Ed Sheeran (Annie Leibovitz/PA)

Ed Sheeran (Annie Leibovitz/PA)

Ed Sheeran (Annie Leibovitz/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ed Sheeran has said his new single, Eyes Closed, is about “losing someone” and “feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them”.

The 32-year-old chart-topping singer recently spoke about suffering with his mental health after his wife was diagnosed with a tumour and his close friend Jamal Edwards died.

Most Watched

Privacy