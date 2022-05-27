Bruce Springsteen will return to the RDS in Dublin next year

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added a third date to their Dublin shows, due to demand as tickets went on sale this morning.

The world-famous rocker was originally set to play Dublin’s RDS Arena on May 5 and 7. The iconic band will now play Tuesday May 9 2023, as well as the two date originally advertised.

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s Dublin dates went on sale at 8am this morning.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online and all usual outlets.

The Boss and his crew are coming to Ireland in 2023 as part of a string of European tour dates, their first live shows for six years.

Springsteen said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

As part of the European tour, Bruce and the E Street band will visit cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK from the end of April until July.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.