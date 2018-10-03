'They’re coming back' - Westlife confirm their reunion

Six years after they called it quits – Westlife have reunited, it has been confirmed.

Six years after they called it quits – Westlife have reunited, it has been confirmed.

The group made the announcement online, following recent speculation that they were getting back together.

They shared a short video on their Facebook page where they all sat down beside each other and shook hands before turning to the camera and saying: “Hi, we’re Westlife.”

Writing appeared on the screen, reading: “Westlife. New music. New tour. Coming soon.”

An insider close to the group confirmed the rumours that they will perform at Croke Park next year, with a performance tentatively scheduled for July.

They are said to have already gotten to work on recording new music and have enlisted singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to pen some of their upcoming songs.

“Westlife have millions of fans all over the world so it was really a no-brainer for the boys that they would get back together one day,” a source told independent.ie.

“They’ve kept quiet on the speculation for the last few days but decided now was the right time to let their fans know they’re coming back.”

Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily will all return while former bandmate Brian McFadden will not be part of the reunion after he quit the group in 2004.

Online Editors