‘They go on about your colour but then they go and slap on a bottle of tan’ – rising Dublin pop star Jazzy

She is the first Irish female solo artist to top the charts in 14 years — but the 26-year-old is taking success in her stride. Here, Jazzy talks about finding her voice, the nun who sparked her passion for music and dealing with the online haters

Crumlin singer Jazzy. Picture: Ariel Pedatzur

John Meagher Today at 03:30