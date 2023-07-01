‘They go on about your colour but then they go and slap on a bottle of tan’ – rising Dublin pop star Jazzy
She is the first Irish female solo artist to top the charts in 14 years — but the 26-year-old is taking success in her stride. Here, Jazzy talks about finding her voice, the nun who sparked her passion for music and dealing with the online haters
There have been plenty of ‘pinch-me’ moments for rising Dublin pop star Yasmine Byrne this year, but she is determined to take everything in her stride. Six years working supermarket shifts tends to keep people’s feet on terra firma.