'These are real people, brothers  sisters, fathers daughters, sons with their own story' - Isaac Butler on why he played Rock Against Homelessness

“Have yis no homes to go to..” The closing time phrase heard for generations in pubs across this country is a sad irony not lost on me as myself and the band took to the stage last night at Monroe’s Tavern in Galway for the Rock Against Homelessness gig in aid of Focus Ireland and COPE.

On Saturday afternoon the lads and I packed up the van and headed for Galway, all of us excited not only to be on the same bill with great Irish acts such as Brave Giant and State Lights but also grateful for the opportunity to be playing a small part in helping raise much needed funds for Focus Ireland and Cope Galway.

There was a strong presence from both charities in Monroe's from early on doing what they do, pulling up their sleeves taking action and getting stuck in setting up the venue for the night ahead.

After we unloaded the gear and did our sound check we headed out to go grab a bite. It was a freezing night in Galway city, the ice cold chill a harsh reminder of the cause we were there to support. Raising awareness for the 10,000 plus homeless people across Ireland is even more important now as the temperatures drop.

