AS hit TV show Derry Girls came to an end yesterday, fans have been left wondering how to fill the hole in their lives without Erin and the "four eejits" to keep them entertained.

AS hit TV show Derry Girls came to an end yesterday, fans have been left wondering how to fill the hole in their lives without Erin and the "four eejits" to keep them entertained.

There's now a Spotify playlist with almost 100 songs from Derry Girls - and the internet has gone mad for the 'bottled nostalgia'

Luckily for viewers, Channel 4 have confirmed that a third season is on the way - and one social media user has found a way to fuel the nostalgia in the meantime.

Tweeter Rory McEvoy has created a Spotify playlist with all 96 songs from both seasons of Derry Girls, claiming that it was "most definitely the soundtrack of my teenage years".

The playlist features a variety of songs by The Cranberries, which fans will recognise from the theme song, as well as other 90s hits from Blur, Genesis, The Corrs and Madonna.

Here it is folks, ALL 93 songs from both seasons of the fab #DerryGirls. This was most definitely the soundtrack of my teenage years. @LisaMMcGee https://t.co/XNe4MTNoAT pic.twitter.com/qmMkhiflln — rorymcevoy (@rorymcevoy) April 9, 2019

Season two saw the gang head to a Take That concert in Belfast, and McEvoy even threw in a few of the band's earlier hits.

Social media users have praised the playlist creator as a "hero", describing it as "bottled nostalgia".

"I was a teenager in the 90s and have so many memories attached to these songs," one fan said.

Speaking about the news that the hit comedy will be returning to screens, writer Lisa McGee, who used her own childhood as the basis for the show, said she was thrilled that the on-screen adventures will continue.

She said: "I love writing this show and I'm so thrilled to be able to continue the Derry Girls story, thank you Channel 4, Erin and the eejits live to fight another day!"

In Northern Ireland, the series two launch became the most-watched programme across all channels since the first series aired.

"At a time of great uncertainty about the future of the country thank God we have one unequivocally good piece of news to look forward to: the Derry Girls will be back to make our lives a bit brighter and more fun," Channel 4's director of programmes Ian Katz said.

Online Editors