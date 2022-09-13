‘There’s always going to be issues but it all seemed to be very positive’ – Locals embrace party atmosphere for Garth Brooks’ historic Croke Park gigs

Residents around the Croke Park area hailed the initial trio of Garth Brooks concerts as a resounding success with many joining in the party atmosphere that prevailed around the northside venue.

A new association called the Croke Park Working Group has also been set up as an umbrella body for local residents and they intend to meet regularly with GAA bosses to nip any issues in the bud.

The Traffic Management Plan operated by An Garda Síochána worked well around the Croke Park area and initial reports suggest the 240,000 ticket-holders had a relatively smooth journey in and out of the venue.

Ballybough resident and community activist Susan Mangan said the feedback from locals after last weekend’s concerts had been predominantly positive. Ms Mangan, who is involved in the new working group, said the monster gigs had brought a huge boost to the north inner city.

“There’s always going to be issues like people urinating in the streets that have to addressed but that’s always going to happen with any event around Croke Park. But it all seemed to be very positive,” she said.

“A lot of the neighbours sat out in their gardens listening to the concert and a lot of them had gotten tickets. I spoke to a lot of the girls in the community that work in Croke Park and they all got five nights of work. The local pubs along here like The Blind Ref, Bridge Tavern and Lowry’s bar, they’re all family-run and they were all packed which is a big plus coming out of Covid.

“So it’s all positive really. Local businesses are making their money – even down to the street sellers who are eventually getting rid of those hats they bought eight years ago. It’s all good and the atmosphere was electric. Nobody wanted anything to go wrong so everything was looked at. All eyes have been on these concerts for so long that everyone wanted it to run smoothly. There’s double the amount of gardaí on the streets and double the amount of security from Croke Park.”

Ms Mangan is helping to set up the new group in a bid to prevent another fiasco like what happened in 2014 and said it was “about moving forward as a community”.

“It’s to make sure the likes of that doesn’t happen again and nobody loses out. The last time, all the businesses lost out, the economy lost out and the fans lost out, and that’s something we don’t want a repeat of.

“I’m glad now that he has done the three nights. It was an amazing three nights, the feedback has been so good so roll on the next two nights now.

“I am a fan but I’m also a resident so I see both sides of the coin here,” Ms Mangan said.

Independent councillor Christy Burke, who was Lord Mayor of Dublin at the time of “Garthgate”, spent much of last weekend walking around the area near to Croke Park and said everything appeared to have gone smoothly. Some fans even went to see him multiple times.

“I deliberately went in to have a look around the area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see if there was anyone urinating or anything and I didn’t see anything,” he said.

“A lot of the residents that I spoke to said it was great what it was doing to the economy, the boost it brought for the chippers and the pubs.

“I know loads of people sat out on Clonliffe Road listening to the gig and they had a ball. I’m a long time around and I never heard such expressions of joy and such a buzz. These are hundreds of thousands of people who were after getting out and enjoying their freedom after two-and-a-half years of misery, death and isolation. They went out and enjoyed themselves and why wouldn’t they?”

Aiken Promotions says a handful of tickets are still available for Brooks’s next gig on Friday. But the big scramble is now on for his final Irish concert on Saturday, as the curtain comes down on his historic run at Croker.

