'There are times when all I want to do is run away' - Phoebe Bridgers on feeling guilt over those without a voice

Phoebe Bridgers has been lauded by a host of musical luminaries. With a new album out next week, she talks to John Meagher about snubbing Patti Smith during her last gig, her shame at being American at the moment, and devouring 'Normal People' in one go

John Meagher

A few days before Phoebe Bridgers speaks to Review from her Los Angeles home, she and Irish actor Paul Mescal conducted a video interview with each other. It was funny and charming, and nothing short of a mutual appreciation affair.

Bridgers had loved Normal People and Mescal's depiction of the super-smart - if painfully inarticulate - Connell, while he has been a fan of her music for years. In fact, when he started to work on the part before filming, he devised a playlist of the sort of music his character would have listened to - and Bridgers was near the top.

The 25-year-old is still buzzing from the virtual encounter. "I loved Normal People," she says. "I watched it all [six hours of television] in one go. I had loved the books [Normal People and Sally Rooney's other novel, Conversations With Friends] and I thought it might be difficult to capture the internal monologues, but they did a great job.

