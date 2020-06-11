'There are times when all I want to do is run away' - Phoebe Bridgers on feeling guilt over those without a voice

A few days before Phoebe Bridgers speaks to Review from her Los Angeles home, she and Irish actor Paul Mescal conducted a video interview with each other. It was funny and charming, and nothing short of a mutual appreciation affair.

Bridgers had loved Normal People and Mescal's depiction of the super-smart - if painfully inarticulate - Connell, while he has been a fan of her music for years. In fact, when he started to work on the part before filming, he devised a playlist of the sort of music his character would have listened to - and Bridgers was near the top.

The 25-year-old is still buzzing from the virtual encounter. "I loved Normal People," she says. "I watched it all [six hours of television] in one go. I had loved the books [Normal People and Sally Rooney's other novel, Conversations With Friends] and I thought it might be difficult to capture the internal monologues, but they did a great job.

"And it brought back memories of Ireland - all those depressing street scenes." She remembers she is talking to an Irish newspaper and quickly adds: "Oh, and the beauty of the place, too! I've been lucky to have been on tour there."

Read More

Bridgers should be on tour in the US right now. She had been booked to support The 1975 on their latest trans-American jaunt, but Covid-19 has changed everything. "I should have been playing Madison Square Gardens last night," she says of the legendary New York venue, "but instead I'm here in LA alone. I just really wish I was on tour right now."

Restrictions on movement have allowed her to throw herself into lengthy listening sessions that would ordinarily not have had time for. "I mean, had I been on tour, I don't think I would have got to see Normal People. I don't usually watch TV - because I usually don't have any fucking time and the Wi-Fi is crap on the tour bus! We've had much more spare time than we ever thought, so it has allowed us to do lots of things - like really listening to music properly.

"I know it's been awful for a lot of people - you know, you've families and business that are devastated by this - but I think some will have enjoyed taking a break. And I think people have become a bit more honest with each other: if someone says, 'How are you?', it's like, 'I'm pretty shitty'."

Bridgers may not be a household name - yet - but it is difficult to overestimate the impact she has already made in music. Her 2017 debut Stranger in the Alps was hailed by some as a masterpiece and she has been in demand as a collaborator. She has duetted with 1975 frontman Matty Healy on 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America' and released a striking track, 'Walking on a String', with The National singer Matt Berninger last year. She has worked with the likes of US troubadours Conor Oberst and Julien Baker and been lauded by luminaries including Ryan Adams. More about him later.

Her second album, Punisher, is released next week. It's easily as good as her debut and her songwriting prowess is rarely in doubt.

Of the title, she says: "A punisher is someone who doesn't know when to stop talking or they don't know that the person they are talking to doesn't want to listen to them. We've all been cornered in a bar or we've been stuck with someone who's watched a Ted talk and they're regurgitating that information at you for two hours."

The thought of being a 'punisher' herself fills her with dread. "My last gig - before all of this happened - was at Carnegie Hall in New York and Patti Smith was playing. I sang with her at the end of the show and it was totally normal and then afterwards, backstage, she wanted to meet me - but I just ran away because I didn't want to punish her. What do I have to say to that person that she's never heard before?"

It's an instructive anecdote because it encapsulates the defiant yet vulnerable qualities of her songwriting. Bridgers cleverly captures what it is to be a twentysomething in a world where her generation are, all too often, dismissed as woke snowflakes. There's a truth to her songs that snares the listener. It's not difficult to see why she has been likened to figures such as Joni Mitchell, although she says she is fed up of the comparison.

Growing up, she was enraptured by the music of the late Elliott Smith, who set the singer-songwriter standard in the 1990s. "I first heard Elliott when I was 13. My friend, Carla [Azar] who plays with Jack White, was much older than me, but she hung out with me and my friends because she thought we were cool and she gave us drum lessons and she showed me an Elliott Smith album because she thought I'd like it. And I went home and played it all night, and then I bought all the music that I could, and then became completely obsessed."

Although she believes her approach to songwriting is different to Smith's, she says she has been inspired by his more whimsical lyric-writing. "I love how he sneaks in this conversational stuff into his songs, like 'Oh Well, Okay' - that's not something you'd typically hear in a song. He doesn't say stuff that people only say in songs but not in normal life."

Bridgers takes great care with her lyrics, and it shows. "Lyrics, for me, are the most important thing. I don't listen to just one genre of music but the through-line of the music I love is lyrics. So I love [Californian punk-pop band] Joyce Manor and Townes Van Zandt because their lyrics are so great."

And, she adds, Damien Rice. "That 'Accidental Babies' song is so fucked up. It's so good. It's a perfect example of how you can be in love, yet not want to be with somebody," she says. "I love that element of bringing the problematic into your music."

Bridgers certainly does that. 'Funeral', her breakthrough song, was inspired by the death of an acquaintance a year older than her. It channels the father's feelings as well as her own struggles with depression. The spare simple lyrics would not have been out of place in early Seamus Heaney.

All sorts of emotions swirl on the new album: 'Kyoto' was inspired by touring in Japan and is something of a love letter to its strangeness (from a Westerner's vantage), while 'I See You' documents the break-up of her relationship with her drummer, Marshall Vore. They wrote the song together.

It was Ryan Adams who first alerted music lovers to Bridgers' talent when she had just turned 20. She has claimed he wanted to help make her a star. Then, last year, she was one of several women - including his ex-wife Mandy Moore - to come forward with allegations about him.

Bridgers and Adams had dated for a few weeks. She told the New York Times that the then 40-year-old had begun to make unreasonable demands of her and threatened suicide when she wouldn't comply. Adams has denied any wrongdoing and Bridgers, for her part, does not want to be defined by what happened.

Review interviews Bridgers days before the death of George Floyd that sparked the Black Lives Matter protests around the world, but even before that seismic incident, her native land was riven with division. "I am super-privileged in my race and class not to have to suffer from Trump's policies. I live in liberal Los Angeles and that's like a different country to the rest of the States. But I keep thinking of all those people that have no voice, that are being held outside the border in less than a refugee camp and it makes me so fucking ashamed of being American right now.

"It's such a dark time," she adds, with weary resignation, "and I feel guilty for not doing more, but there are times when all I really want to do is just run away."

'Punisher' is released on June 19.