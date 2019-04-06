Seven singers have been crowned the winner of TV talent show The Voice, and each has tried to pursue their musical dreams following success on screen.

The Voice winners: Where are they now?

As more hopefuls bid for a potentially life-changing chance in this year’s final, here we look at the careers of the previous winning acts.

Leanne Mitchell

Leanne Mitchell won the first series (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mitchell won the first series of The Voice in 2012, mentored to victory by Sir Tom Jones.

She released a cover of Whitney Houston’s Run To You following the show, but her debut album fared poorly.

Mitchell is understood to now perform across the UK and on cruise ships.

Andrea Begley

Andrea Begley won the second series of The Voice (Carsten Windhorst/Capitol)

Despite not being the favourite when The Voice returned for a second series in 2013, it was Begley who clinched victory in the final.

Begley was guided through the competition by The Script singer Danny O’Donoghue, and her debut album The Message reached the top 10.

She continues to perform, and the partially-sighted singer is also an ambassador for the Royal National Institute Of Blind People.

Jermain Jackman

Jermain Jackman sealed victory for Will.i.am (Katja Ogrin/PA)

Jackman signed with his mentor Will.i.am’s label following his success in series three.

But the young singer decided to step back from music after the release of his debut single, and studied politics at the University Of Leeds.

He also launched the Fair Futures Commission, which aims to improve the lives of young people in Islington.

Stevie McCrorie

Stevie McCrorie returned to work as a firefighter following his victory (Ian West/PA)

McCrorie triumphed in 2015 under the guidance of the Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

But the firefighter felt the strain of the music industry, and returned to his original vocation.

However, the Scottish singer-songwriter revealed in 2017 that he continues to write and perform.

Kevin Simm

Kevin Simm is now performing with Wet Wet Wet (Guy Levy/PA)

Simm has enjoyed musical success since winning The Voice in 2016, when he made it two victories in a row for coach Wilson.

The former Liberty X singer left the group shortly before taking part in the talent show.

Two years after his victory, Simm was announced as the new frontman of Wet Wet Wet.

Mo Jamil

Mo Jamil won the first series after the show’s shift to ITV (Ian West/PA)

Jamil won a record deal with Polydor Records following his success on The Voice in 2017, in the show’s first series on ITV.

After winning under the guidance of Jennifer Hudson, The Sun reported in 2018 that the singer had been dropped by the label following the release of his debut album.

Ruti Olajugbagbe

Winner of The Voice last year, Ruti Olajugbagbe (Tim Whitby/PA)

Olajugbagbe surged up the iTunes chart after winning the 2018 series, and continues to produce music with her mentor Sir Tom.

Following her success on the series, she returned to college to complete her A-levels.

But Ruti released a new single and EP on Friday.

