The troubled history of Sinead O’Connor’s most famous song

The question of who owns a song is more complicated than might initially appear to be the case. The records show, for instance, that Prince wrote Nothing Compares 2 U in the early 1980s — and that it initially featured as filler on a 1985 LP by The Family, a Minneapolis funk band championed by the Purple Rain hitmaker.

However, the truth is that the ballad will forever belong to Sinéad O’Connor, who turned the song into a timeless study of grief when recording it for her second studio album, 1990’s I Do Not Want I Haven’t Got. Prince might have written the words and the melody. But the soul of the song belongs to O’Connor. After all, when you think of Nothing Compares 2 U, you don’t think of Prince and his frills and his weirdly-shaped guitar. You think of O’Connor quietly fighting tears in the video.

Still, that means little to music lawyers. And it’s hard not to be deflated by the decision by Prince’s estate to veto the inclusion of O’Connor greatest hit in a new documentary about her life and times, Nothing Compares, which has debuted at this month’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film covers the sweep of O’Connor life, which has been marked by incredible success, huge controversy and incomprehensible tragedy (including, of course, the recent death of her son, Shane).

O’Connor (55), throughout her life in the public eye, was never one to take prisoners. Indeed, she was one of the first female figures in music to insist the industry work for her rather than the other way around. This is what seems to have brought her into conflict with Prince and led to bad blood behind the scenes.

There were for years rumours that O’Connor and Prince didn’t get on. Was jealously a factor, people wondered? Could it be Prince was miffed that it took O’Connor to discover the genius in Nothing Compares 2 U, a tune he had composed and then disposed of?

One reason O’Connor’s version was so powerful was that it came from a hugely personal place. O’Connor had a difficult relationship with her mother, Marie, who had died four years previously, in a car accident. She would later explain I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got was largely about her relationship with Marie – including her biggest hit.

“A lot of the songs on this record were really about her. Even the f**king title I got from having a dream about her, and in this dream she said to me, ‘I do not want what I haven’t got’,” O’Connor told journalist Paul Du Noyer. “In my mind, even Nothing Compares 2 U was me thinking about her... Feel So Different was a song about my mother. I Am Stretched On Your Grave [a cover of the Philip King/Scullion ballad] speaks for itself really…”

The idea to cover Prince originated with her manager. “Fachtna O’Kelly, Sinéad’s manager, brought in a cassette and when I heard it, I actually started crying,” Chris Hill, co-director of O’Connor’s label Ensign, told Mojo in 2009.

Prince on stage in LA in 2005. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Prince on stage in LA in 2005. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I just sat there with tears in my eyes. Then O’Kelly rang up Sinéad O’Connor and went, ‘Chris is crying.’ ‘Was it that bad?’ Sinéad asked.”

Nothing Compares 2 U was released in January 1990 and became a worldwide hit. In the US, it topped the charts for four weeks. It is also remembered for its video, directed by John Maybury, and is memorable for two tears that rolled down O’Connor’s cheek, prompted, she said, by thoughts of her mother.

However, a shadow would be cast over her success that September, when she scandalised America by ripping up a portrait of the Pope on Saturday Night Live and declaring, “fight the real enemy”.

And then, a year later, Prince called. O’Connor had always insisted that she would share the truth about their encounter. And, in her wrenching memoir, Rememberings, she did exactly that.

The portrait she painted of Prince was not flattering. Far from it – he emerged as just another abusive male in the music industry who thought female artists were there to bask in his glory.

Their showdown took place in 1991, after O’Connor had global success with Nothing Compares 2 U. She received an invitation to his home in LA. As soon as she stepped inside, she sensed something amiss.

“He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews,” O’Connor explained last year. “When I told him to go f**k himself, he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape.”

He also suggested a “pillow fight”, “only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase”.

The revelations, made in her autobiography and repeated in an interview with the New York Times, caused a sensation. They did not, however, drop from the clear blue sky. She give a similar account to British TV in 2019.

“It was a very frightening experience. He summoned me to his house one night and I foolishly went alone. He was uncomfortable with the fact I wasn’t a protégé of his and that I’d just recorded the song,” she said.

“He ordered that I don’t swear in my interviews. I told him where he could go and he went for me. He went upstairs and got a pillow and he had something hard in the pillow. I ran out of his house, hiding behind a tree.”

O’Connor has never taken any nonsense as a singer. “In the music industry, male or female, we are treated as if we are working for the people who are working for us…that’s the way the industry is and obviously it is exaggerated for women,” she told me once.

“Acting like a boss or expecting to be treated like one is discouraged from the time you sign as a teenager. It is cleverly designed to make you feel like everyone is doing you a favour. You don’t stand up for yourself because you don’t want to upset anyone.

“I would have experienced not being taken seriously as a boss – being dealt with like I’m difficult because I asked for certain things.”

Prince, who passed away in 2016, had presumably expected O’Connor to fall into a worshipful faint upon meeting the composer of her biggest hit. She had, instead, treated him as an equal and resisted his gas lighting – as well as the pillow fight, in her memoir she recalls how Prince had harangued his butler to serve her soup, though she repeatedly refused it.

He couldn’t handle it then. And now, audiences will be denied the opportunity to hear Nothing Compares 2 U in the context of the new film about her life, her triumphs and her losses.