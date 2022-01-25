| 5.3°C Dublin

The troubled history of Sinead O’Connor’s most famous song

Prince may have written the song, but ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ will forever be associated with O’Connor. So why can’t it be used in a new film about her life? 

Sinead O'Connor at Dublin's Point Depot (now 3Arena) in 2003
Prince on stage in LA in 2005. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sinead O'Connor at Dublin's Point Depot (now 3Arena) in 2003

Ed Power Email

The question of who owns a song is more complicated than might initially appear to be the case. The records show, for instance, that Prince wrote Nothing Compares 2 U in the early 1980s — and that it initially featured as filler on a 1985 LP by The Family, a Minneapolis funk band championed by the Purple Rain hitmaker.

However, the truth is that the ballad will forever belong to Sinéad O’Connor, who turned the song into a timeless study of grief when recording it for her second studio album, 1990’s I Do Not Want I Haven’t Got. Prince might have written the words and the melody. But the soul of the song belongs to O’Connor. After all, when you think of Nothing Compares 2 U, you don’t think of Prince and his frills and his weirdly-shaped guitar. You think of O’Connor quietly fighting tears in the video.

