The tale of 'the more talented' Strauss brother

He's more talented than me, but I'm more popular. That was how Johann Strauss assessed his younger brother Josef, whose inclination had not been to follow their father into the family business.

The older Johann Strauss hadn't wanted either of his boys to get involved with music at all. He had banking in mind for young Johann, and a career in the military for Josef.

So the pair of them enrolled at the Imperial Technical College in Vienna, where Johann is remembered as one of its most famous dropouts. Making music proved altogether more attractive than economics.

But the place obviously left an impression. Where else would he have got the titles for his waltz Accelerations, his polkas Perpetuum Mobile, Electro-magnetic, and Electrophorus, or the music he provided for the annual Engineers' Ball, which included the Flywheels Waltz?

Josef Strauss proved rather more successful at resisting the lyrical lure, completing his education and graduating as a civil engineer.

He worked for the city of Vienna. The water mains were part of his brief. He also came up with the design, which he patented, for a horse-drawn road-cleaning machine, the forerunner of today's mechanical street-sweepers.

This couldn't last. Johann, who had a punishing schedule with the band he had set up in opposition to his father's, suffered a breakdown. Josef had to take over. And as the orchestra relied on a steady supply of new music, Josef had to provide the scores.

He must have hoped that his engagement would be temporary. The initial piece he wrote for them was a waltz he called First and Last. It seemed to sum up his desire to get back to the day job.

We should be grateful for the fact that there was to be no escape because once Josef Strauss had bowed to the inevitable, he went on to compose some wonderfully enduring music that does indeed suggest that his elder brother may not have been wrong in his assessment of their talents.

Of the 300-plus dances and marches he composed, the waltz Sphärenklänge (Music of the Spheres) is his masterpiece, described in the sleeve notes for the Naxos recording of The Best of Josef Strauss (8.556846) as "a vision in triple time that is among the most impressive tone poems in all of Viennese music... full of that sweep and élan" that characterises the music of the family Strauss, feelgood music that's made to entertain.

Josef's talent as a composer was showcased most beautifully in a piece he presented to his bride, Caroline Pruckmayer, on the night before their wedding.

Perlen der Liebe (Pearls of Love) is a waltz, but not a waltz in the sense of those trademark ballroom classics by his father and his brother.

Josef called it a concert waltz, an expansion of the form, music beyond the ballroom. This might well have been the composition that prompted the famous comment from the elder brother, for Perlen der Liebe became established as a centrepiece of the repertoire of the Johann Strauss orchestra, alongside his own much-loved tunes.

Josef Strauss didn't enjoy the best of health. In June 1870, he collapsed while conducting a concert in Warsaw. His wife took him home to Vienna where he died the following month. He was 42.

George Hamilton presents 'The Hamilton Scores' on RTÉ Lyric FM from 10am each Saturday and Sunday.