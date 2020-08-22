| 13.7°C Dublin

The tale of 'the more talented' Strauss brother

Versatile: Josef Strauss patented a horse-drawn road-sweeping machine Expand

Versatile: Josef Strauss patented a horse-drawn road-sweeping machine

He's more talented than me, but I'm more popular. That was how Johann Strauss assessed his younger brother Josef, whose inclination had not been to follow their father into the family business.

The older Johann Strauss hadn't wanted either of his boys to get involved with music at all. He had banking in mind for young Johann, and a career in the military for Josef.

So the pair of them enrolled at the Imperial Technical College in Vienna, where Johann is remembered as one of its most famous dropouts. Making music proved altogether more attractive than economics.