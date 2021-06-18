The Spice Girls are back, but does Girl Power still matter?

The Spice Girls were very much of their time, you might think.

Coming to prominence at the height of ladette culture and as Cool Britannia ruled the airwaves, the girl group’s girl-power mantra and proclamations of unending friendship helped them find their feet in a busy pop world.

With Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Adams (later Beckham) and Geri Halliwell each sporting their own trademark style, the gobby quintet were a cut above pop’s other gunslingers.

The oldest of them, Halliwell, will be 50 in two years’ time. What’s more, a 25th anniversary edition of Wannabe is out next month, which is set to include a new track. A tour is being mooted for later this year, 20 years after their first break-up and two years after their last reunion tour, which commenced in Dublin.

It is assumed Victoria Beckham, who declined to take part in the 2019 tour due to other commitments, won’t take to the road for this particular hurrah either.

It may all sound like a band who have faded away rather than burnt out, but new research conducted by Spotify shows that the Spice Girls can more than hold their own among today’s top pop offerings.

Wannabe is the most streamed Spice Girls track of all time with over 590 million streams. Globally, Americans are the biggest fans of the Spice Girls according to Spotify’s data, followed by Germany and the UK. As for their audience, 18 to 24-year-olds stream the Spice Girls most often, closely followed by the 25-29s and 35-44s.

In 2019, a side-by-side comparison of international tour dates of the South Korean boy band phenomenon BTS to the Spice Girl’s tour stops revealed that BTS only out-grossed the Spice Girls by less than one per cent, earning $78.9m to the ladies’ $78.2m.

Few people in the 90s would have foreseen that by 2019, they would still be regarded as feminist icons. In 2016, the video to the single Wannabe was remade by the Project Everyone charity to highlight gender inequality issues like equal pay, child marriage and education.

“I think this film is a wonderful idea,” said Beckham at the time. “How fabulous it is that after 20 years, the legacy of the Spice Girls’ girl power is being used to encourage and empower a whole new generation?”

So far, so heartening, yet there are those who reckon the Spice Girls’ particular brand of girl power wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“Girl power was a sham,” novelist Fay Weldon wrote. “Its five proponents nothing more than desperate wannabes, desperate for a quick fix of fame. Their singable, suggestive lyrics took away the innocence of the playground. And it’s never coming back.”

As for “friendship never ends”, as recently as 2019, Mel B turned her sharp tongue on Victoria, slamming her as a “bit of a bitch”. In 2007, the five undertook an 11-date worldwide tour, with babies and partners in tow. According to several sources, the tour was beset by tensions.

The band members also appeared to have had a patchy grasp on the idea of feminism down the years.

“I didn’t really know much about history, but I knew about the suffragettes. They died to get a vote. You remember that and you think, f***ing hell,” Geri Halliwell is quoted as saying. Later, they declared Margaret Thatcher “the original Spice Girl”.

When asked if she called herself a feminist at the height of girl power, Beckham said: “I wouldn’t. I like a man who opens doors for me and buys me flowers.”

Quite what Gen Z, with its fairly trenchant ideas about feminism and identity politics, would make of all of this is anyone’s guess. But perhaps the band’s appeal lies in the fact they were trailblazers for those that followed, such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Beyoncé .

Perhaps they simply love the Spice Girls’ glamour and unabashed sense of fun.

And in the same way their respective images gave young women permission to wear whatever they wanted, their lyrics reminded them they could kiss and sleep with whomever they wanted too (albeit with a safe-sex caveat) in 2 Become 1.

When asked recently about what girl power actually meant, Brown said: “It’s about believing in yourself, no matter how bad a day you’re having.”

Frankly, that’s as delicious a message as Gen Z could wish for.