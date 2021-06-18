| 7.6°C Dublin

The Spice Girls are back, but does Girl Power still matter?

The Spice Girls minus Victoria on their last tour in 2019 Expand

The Spice Girls minus Victoria on their last tour in 2019

Tanya Sweeney

The Spice Girls were very much of their time, you might think.

Coming to prominence at the height of ladette culture and as Cool Britannia ruled the airwaves, the girl group’s girl-power mantra and proclamations of unending friendship helped them find their feet in a busy pop world.

With Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Adams (later Beckham) and Geri Halliwell each sporting their own trademark style, the gobby quintet were a cut above pop’s other gunslingers.

