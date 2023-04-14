| 9.2°C Dublin

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness

He was a member of the Irish band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

By PA Reporter

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for Irish pop band The Script, has died after a brief illness.

Sheehan, 46, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died in hospital on Friday.

