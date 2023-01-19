The Rolling Stones and Sir Mick Jagger join TikTok

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok, enabling content creators to use the band’s iconic tracks in their video creations for the first time.

Users can create covers and remixes of hits such as Start Me Up, It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It) and Miss You – all of which are now available on the TikTok Sounds Page.

The band’s frontman Sir Mick Jagger will also launch a profile on the social media site, joining guitarist Keith Richards – who arrived on the platform last year.

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger will also have his own TikTok account (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger will also have his own TikTok account (Peter Byrne/PA)

A chance meeting between the pair more than 60 years ago at Dartford train station in England led to the emergence of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time.

Now reunited in the digital era, fans can follow both accounts as well as the band’s official channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recording sessions and more.

Sir Mick’s TikTok handle will be @jagger, while Richards’ is @officialkeef and the band’s is @TheRollingStones.

To celebrate the onboarding of the band and Sir Mick, TikTok will be launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones.

For the first time community members will be able to use the band's iconic tracks in their video creations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Whatsapp For the first time community members will be able to use the band’s iconic tracks in their video creations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Creators can get involved by sharing their best covers and remixes – whether it’s a sped-up version or an acoustic rendition of their favourite Rolling Stones song

Fans on TikTok can also enjoy a brand new guest playlist curated by the band, featuring 44 hit tunes from their catalogue including Start Me Up, Angie, Beast Of Burden and more.

Prior to the official launch, TikTok said there had been high demand for access to The Rolling Stones and their catalogue on the platform.

The hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones have over 500 million views combined prior to the band’s onboarding, with creators paying homage to the group’s contribution to music through instrumental covers, “finish the lyric” challenges, Richards appreciation posts and their best Sir Mick singing impressions.