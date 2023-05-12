The returning warrior, a Rammstein-inspired cha-cha-cha and a poetic haunting: who are the favourites to win this year’s Eurovision?

A look at the favourites as the Eurovision final approach, as well as a few dark horses

Loreen won the Eurovision in 2012 with Euphoria — one of the greatest Eurovision songs ever written. Here she returns withTattoo, a pop anthem about fighting for love to survive. If Loreen wins, Sweden will equal Ireland’s record number of seven wins. She will also become the second performer to win the contest twice as a singer — joining Irish Eurovision legend Johnny Logan.

SWEDEN: Loreen Tattoo

Loreen lives in the mountains so wanted to create a ‘nature-ly environment’ on stage. So, she is sandwiched between two boxes of light, and dances about with talon-like nails. Asked if she is excited about the prospect of winning, she told the BBC: “I'm like a warrior protecting my energy and my creativity… that is my whole focus. I'm living and breathing this performance, darling!”

FINLAND: Käärijä Cha Cha Cha

Lots of Eurovision fans believe Loreen has it in the bag. But if anyone can beat her it is the Finnish entry/ champion of the pudding bowl haircut Käärijä with Cha Cha Cha. The anarchic trance song provoked the strongest reaction from the crowd during the first semi-final with people chanting the chorus and mirroring the arm swinging ‘sailor dance’.

The message of the song is all about forgetting the drudgery of work and losing yourself on the dance floor. Very relatable. The song was inspired by German band Rammstein, whose logo Käärijä has tattooed on his chest, and features a train of dancers who Käärijä rides at one point. Douze points!

UKRAINE: Tvorchi Heart of Steel

Liverpool is hosting this year’s contest on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine. Ukraine has a very strong Eurovision track record. Fun fact: they are the only country (outside the big five) to have qualified for the final of every contest they have competed in.

This year’s entry was inspired by the siege of the Azovstal steel works. "We want to inspire all people around the planet to be stronger, be more confident, and be more positive,” Tvorchi told Sky News. “Look at Ukraine — we are fighting. The situation is not good, but we are doing that, we don't give up.”

ISRAEL: Noa Kirel Unicorn

The song is all about chasing your dreams… and listening to your inner unicorn. According to singer Noa Kirel — we all have one. This is one of the most slickly choreographed performances in this year’s contest. And that’s not surprising; Kirel is a massive star in Israel, has numerous best-selling records and has picked up multiple awards.

I adore this track, but my favourite moment is when two projections of unicorns rear up on their hind legs while Noa flicks her hair at the camera - so wonderfully camp.

FRANCE: La Zarra Évidemment

Could La Zarra’s jazzy vocals and 'sultry disco vibe’ potentially break France's 45-year losing streak? The Montreal singer co-wrote Évidemment,which is all about the importance of loving oneself.

It was very popular with the crowd in Liverpool and has been described as ‘quietly gorgeous… a sort of Sunday morning Dua Lipa’.

AUSTRIA: Teya & Salena Who the Hell is Edgar

Oh mio padre!, to quote the ladies themselves, this song is oh-so catchy. On the surface, Teya & Salena’s Who the Hell is Edgaris about being possessed by the ghost of gothic American poet Edgar Allan Poe and writing an infectious pop bop. But in reality, it is about the music industry’s treatment of female artists.

They reference Spotify's $0.003 royalty rate with the line ‘zero dot zero zero three; give me two years, and your dinner will be free.’ The staging is less comical than their fantastic music video but it still knocks it out of the park.

Altogether now; “Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe”.

NORWAY: Alessandra King of Queens

Norway’s entry has been described as an ‘anthem that fuses Lady Gaga's synthpop to Norse mythology’. Twenty-year-old singer Alessandra has an exceptionally powerful voice, and the sea shanty style chorus is an earworm. You will be humming it for days after.

UK : Mae Muller I Wrote a Song

Last year the UK’s Sam Ryder gave usSpace Man, and this year we have Mae Muller’sI Wrote a Song. It’s about overriding the impulse to smash up your ex’s car, and write a dance floor filler instead.

Muller says the song is empowering. The last few months have been like ‘a boot camp’, she told theUK Times, as she rehearsed three times a week, had 42 hours of costume fittings, and went ‘across the continent’ to various Eurovision parties. This is a great pop song and will close the show with a bang.