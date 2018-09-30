‘The response has been mental’ - Hudson Taylor talk supporting Hozier, avoiding Oasis-style rifts, and romance on the road

It’s 9am the morning after Hudson Taylor opened for Hozier at the first of three New York shows at the Beacon Theatre on his North American tour and Alfie, the youngest of the Hudson Taylor brothers, is a little lost for words.

It’s 9am the morning after Hudson Taylor opened for Hozier at the first of three New York shows at the Beacon Theatre on his North American tour and Alfie, the youngest of the Hudson Taylor brothers, is a little lost for words.

“It was amazing, absolutely amazing,” he tells Independent.ie. “I’m still taking it in to be honest. The venue itself is just legendary, walking in there... ah, it was just amazing, amazing,” he says, chuckling at his reliance on one adjective, “I have no other words!”

Hozier is touring on the back of his new EP, Nina Cried Power, and his shows have been “going down a treat” with the US audiences, according to Alfie.

“It’s mental,” he adds, “He is so good – we always knew it but seeing him every night I really, really have a lot of respect for him as a musician, and as a person as well. He’s such a nice guy, so sound, and people are just loving him over here. He has such lovely fans, and they’ve been really listening to us as well which is great.”

Harry and Alfie, Hudson Taylor

Alfie and Harry have just 35 minutes each night to win over what is largely Hozier’s fan base, but reviews have been hugely positive. Winning the crowd over is something they excel at, given their busking origins.

“We come from a busking background so we’re always trying to win people over in that respect,” he says. “Our unspoken ethos is to try and have fun and if we’re having fun then hopefully people in the audience are having fun as well.”

While they’re supporting Hozier, Hudson Taylor also have a few headline dates of their own and have just released a new mini-album to keep their existing fans happy, and entice a few new ones into the Hudson Taylor fold.

Bear Creek to Dame Street is their follow-up to last year's Feel It Again EP which earned over ten million plays on streaming platforms and spawned their hits Feel It Again and Run With Me.

It features four new songs, recorded at Bear Creek studio in Seattle, as well as live recordings from Dublin’s Olympia Theatre of some of their biggest hits.

Initially it was going to be an EP of the four new songs but when they heard the live recordings they felt they had captured something special; “We were just blown away by the crowd singing on those recordings. There was something in the air that night, and we played really well.”

1 Sept 2018; General view of revellers enjoying Hudson Taylor on second day of Electric Picnic festival. Stradbally, Co. Laois. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Clearly they’re working smoothly as a unit. There are no Oasis-style rifts on the horizon, despite the fact they’re living in each other’s pockets on tour.

“I always imagine if you have a brother or sister and you’re spending every moment with them, if it was anyone you’d kind of ruffle each other’s feathers so we’re kind of aware of that. We don’t share hotel rooms, for example, and that’s just kind of an unspoken recognition of our space,” reveals Alfie.

“It’s actually really good – there are way more positives in the fact that we’re brothers in a band together. We really kind of play to our strengths and that kind of attitude and mentality has just gotten better over the years as we kind of go through the ups and downs of it all.

“If there’s some big, hard decision to make with the band it’s not just me or not just Harry – there’s two of us there to do it. We split responsibilities and roles and it’s just becoming easier to work together. We’re very honest with each other. Certainly me, as a person, I try to be as black and white as possible and if something is bothering me I’ll say it. Harry would as well.

“We also have a sister on the road – our younger sister Holly – who is 20 and who is just so level headed. She’s singing with us in the band and she’s doing her own music too – you’ll hear her stuff soon. There’s three of us there and she just has a very good outlook. Plus all our best mates are in the band. We’re very close and anything is dealt with, if there is anything. But we all just try to have fun.”

There is little down time for them over the next six weeks – you’d feel tired just reading their schedule. They’ve played 100 gigs a year for the past five years and they started this year with a European and UK tour, followed by a debut US tour supporting Alfie’s girlfriend, solo star Gabrielle Aplin, and then a summer traversing the festival circuit.

After this US run they’re playing six nights in Whelan’s in December from 17th to 22nd. Five of those dates sold out immediately, with just limited tickets remaining for the 18th.

“We’re kind of taking it as it comes,” says Alfie of the workload. “We’ve had really busy years since we began going as Hudson Taylor about eight years ago. When the first album came out we were non-stop for about three years in London. We’ve worked pretty hard before and we’re ready to do it again.

“Everything gets better and better, the shows get better, and it becomes easier the more you do it. It is hard now. It’s not all roses, but I think we look after ourselves and we’ve a really good crew and a really good band around us so as long as we’re comfortable we’re happy to work hard.”

Hudson Taylor

Alfie and Harry’s career began on a beach on holiday when they were teenagers. They played a few covers together and drew a crowd of German tourists who, at the end of a week of regular performances, suggested they upload more on YouTube. Those videos ultimately drew the attention of a manager in the UK and a record deal with Polydor.

Before their moved to London initially they had “hoped something would happen soon in Ireland” but they found themselves posting YouTube videos, and performing at weddings and playing in bars and “that was the extent of it”.

“Even just at a young age seeing Irish movies and hearing bands that had gone to London and been spat back out, it was something we both wanted to do to kind of learn [about the industry],” says Alfie.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and it wasn’t. We were living in a small room together for the first six weeks and then got a house way up out of London. It was quite tough for the first two years but I’ll never forget them – they were character building. You’d be having a pretty expensive dinner one night with the record label and the next day you’d be eating soup for a pound! I was 17 when all this was happening and Harry was 18/19. But it was great.”

They released their debut album with Polydor before that relationship came to an end and they moved to Brighton and made some demos before coming ‘full circle’ back to Ireland and signing with Rubyworks.

“There’s always someone who hasn’t heard our music before so we’re just really happy to be playing and doing this full time. We’re doing it for so long now we just absolutely love it. There are challenges but it’s good and when you get past them you do it again. I think we’re up to them!”

One of those challenges is maintaining a personal life, and particularly a romantic life, when you’re a musician on the road. Alfie has been dating fellow singer Gabrielle Aplin for seven years.

“It is difficult, I can’t deny that. You steal moments when you can get them,” says Alfie of the relationship. “We had a lovely summer there, just festivals on the weekends so we had weekdays off. It’s like having town to yourself – most people are working on weekdays. It’s hard but sure technology is great – FaceTime, phones – it’s so easy to keep in contact with home.

“It is tough but my partner does the same thing [as me] so we’ve gone weeks without seeing each other before. It doesn’t make it any easier each time but there are ways to get around it. It can be funny... I do feel so bad sometimes because it’s like – and this goes both ways – I could be out late at a gig and my partner is sitting at home. It’s a strange one for partners of musicians so it takes a lot of work. But it’s great that we do similar things.”

Hudson Taylor play Whelans from December 17 to 22 inclusive. There are limited tickets remaining for December 18. Bear Creek to Dame Street is out now.

Online Editors