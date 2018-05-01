The NSYNC reunion photos will make you feel very, very old

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has congratulated boyband NSYNC on receiving their Hollywood Walk of Fame star, joking they got it “without a vowel”.

DeGeneres tweeted: “Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations!”

Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QuRcHPglwP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2018 NSYNC Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame The five-piece band – consisting of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick – were honoured in Los Angeles, with their accolade presented to them by DeGeneres and TV host Carson Daly. HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Justin Tunberlake attend a ceremony where 'NSYNC was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Bass gave an emotional speech as he recalled his struggle to come out as gay.

He said: “I thought if I had come out, NSYNC would be over. So out of fear I kept my secret.” HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Lance Bass speaks onstage during the ceremony honoring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) He went on to say he “didn’t have the strength then. But I do today and so let me say loud and proud to all my LGBT brothers and sisters, who embrace me and show me the way to be who I am, thank you so much”.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singer JC Chasez speaks onstage during the ceremony honoring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) In a video posted by American website Variety, Chasez drew screams from the crowd as he said into the microphone: “By the way, in case any of you didn’t know tomorrow, it’s gonna be May!” HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singer Chris Kirkpatrick speaks onstage during the ceremony honoring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) The singer was referring to the now-famous memes of his bandmate Timberlake which surface every year on May 1 with the caption: “It’s gonna be May”, in reference to their song It’s Gonna Be Me, whose lyrics are often misconstrued as the former.

Carson Daly interviews 'NSYNC before MTV's "Total Request Live" photo shoot with photographer David LaChapelle . 21 February 2000 NSYNC were formed in Florida in 1995 and they're the fifth best-selling boyband in history. They announced a 'temporary hiatus' in 2002 and Bass confirmed they had definitely split in 2007.

