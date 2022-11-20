The Mary Wallopers: ‘The damage the Catholic Church has done in Ireland is much larger than the harm the British Empire did’

The Mary Wallopers have written some new songs – as yet un-released – about their loathing of the Catholic Church. Andrew Hendy of the punk-folk sensations says the songs are about priests. “They’re not about shooting priests, though we despise priests,” his older brother Charles says. “They’re about the Church, and about heaven and hell.”

​“The damage the Catholic Church has done in Ireland is much larger than the harm the British Empire did to Ireland,” says Andrew. “So, it is time to get rid of them.”

“We’re young. We’re in our twenties,” adds Andrew who is 27 years of age, “and we are directly affected by the Catholic Church.”

Charles, who is two years older, agrees. “People often say, ‘Is the Catholic Church really causing that much trouble any more?’ But the Catholic Church must be held accountable for what it has done.”

“Anyone in power – be it bishop, priest or even politician – is a f**king bastard in our view,” says Charles. ”But especially priests.”

“I don’t know how you could be a priest,” he adds with pure contempt, “and be able to walk around town with your collar on...”

Last Thursday, Charles and Andrew, together with their friend Sean McKenna, walked around their hometown of Dundalk with their heads high. The trio, aka The Mary Wallopers, had people honking car horns or rolling down car windows to shout good wishes. Passers-by on the street stopped to say hello. They are treated like heroes.

The lovely ladies of the Sunray Café on Park Street, where yours truly and the band went that morning, wouldn’t hear of the lads paying for the coffees and teas. At Ta Ta’s pub in Seatown, there was no bill for the round of Guinness or the crisps. Later, in the shop on the corner, they stopped to buy roll-ups for their cigarettes, and the women behind the counter were on first-name terms with a band tipped to be the next big thing out of Ireland.

Expand Close The Mary Wallopers are breathing new life into old songs. Picture by David Conachy / Facebook

“Will we pop in to say hi to Gerry?” Sean asked, as he and the rest of the band passed the Sinn Féin office on Crowe Street. Instead, they ended up in Punters pub around the corner. The barman knows them. It would be impossible not to.

Their self-titled new album of mostly old folk songs has reassuring echoes of The Pogues in their heyday, as well as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers at their ballady best.

Versions of Dominic Behan’s ‘Building Up and Tearing England Down’ or ‘Cod Liver Oil & the Orange Juice’ – brought to public attention in 1960s by Hamish Imlach – or a traditional Irish folk standard from the 17th century ‘The Frost is All Over’ show the band at their best.

The songs become their own because they perform them in their own Dundalk accents. The punked-up version of ‘The Frost is All Over’ comes at you (fiddles, bodhráns, banjos and whatever you’re having yourself) at the speed of light – with a new verse about shooting landlords if they threaten you with eviction.

“Obviously we’re not saying, ‘go kill every landlord,’” says Andrew, who wrote the new verse. “But it is important to say, ‘f**k landlords for creating this situation.’”

“Give power to the people,” says Charles.

Who else are they angry with?

“Most politicians,” says Charles, warming to the theme before adding: “People like Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson. People that take advantage of people in weakened mental minds for their own gain. And priests, of course. There is a lot on our hit-list.”

“The whole rental market in Ireland is disgusting,” says Andrew. “The price of rent in this country is disgusting. You can’t walk to the shop in Dublin without seeing three or four homeless people. That is mental.

“Liverpool or Hull or Leeds is not like that. We’ve just come back from touring England.”

“Our generation can’t buy a house,” says Sean, who is 30.

“That is f**king mental and stupid,” says Charles. “I cannot see a situation where we could ever have a house.”

“Unless we win one in a competition,” laughs Sean. But he isn’t joking.

Andrew adds: “And all of them f**king arseholes in Dublin 4 are going, ‘oh, we can’t buy a house because we’re buying avocados.’”

Expand Close The Mary Wallopers at All Together Now Festival in Waterford. Photo: Debbie Hickey / Facebook

The Mary Wallopers’ new album is the finest release by an Irish act this year, in my humble opinion. There is a raw authenticity to the songs that is mirrored by the raw authenticity that the band display themselves in person. And their strident views, articulated so clearly in their music and in their conversation, echo the concerns of a whole generation of young Irish people.

Their look is also compellingly different. Sean appears to be straight out of a 1960s art-house cowboy movie, with his beard. Andrew has a shorn mullet last seen in a Victorian madhouse. Charles has his own look, like a Vaudeville star reimagined by Martin McDonagh.

They are three unfailingly decent young men whose chief passion is music, followed by their love of the craic and Irish history. They do not see themselves aligned with any political party but don’t balk at my suggestion that ‘post-nationalist’ seems like a good fit.

Charles says his blood was “boiling” watching a presenter on Sky Sports suggesting in October that the Irish women’s soccer team needed “educating” for singing ‘Up the ’Ra’.

“They have nothing to apologise for,” he says. “We were trained to hate ourselves by the British and the Catholic Church. It came from hundreds of years of them looking at Irish people like they are animals. It is a lucky thing about this generation that is coming now that we don’t really hate ourselves.”

“Your man on Sky needs to be educated, not the Irish football team. In the English education system, they don’t learn about British atrocities, the Famine in Ireland,” says Andrew.

“People think it was just because potatoes went bad and there was nothing else to eat,” says Sean.

Expand Close The Mary Wallopers released the album of the year / Facebook

Is post-nationalist a fair description of the band’s politics?

“Well, we want to see a United Ireland,” adds Charles.

“For us, it is less about Ireland versus England,” says Andrew, “and it is more about right versus wrong.”

But doesn’t that depend on who is saying it?

“Well,” says Charles, “if it’s the English saying it, they’re wrong.”

What if the unionists are saying it?

“A lot of the time the unionists in the North are anti-abortion, anti-gay rights,” claims Andrew. “They’re Christian Fundamentalists. A lot of the time they have backward views.

“Through every step in society right-wing fundamentalists didn’t want the working hour to be reduced to 11 hours. They didn’t want child labour to stop. They didn’t want women to have a voting right.

“All these things have happened over the years and right-wing fundamentalists have been against it. And I think Irish unity is one of those things too.”

“We would be an infinitely more prosperous and better country if they get rid of the Border,” says Sean. “And our father was Protestant, and our mother was Catholic,” adds Andrew.

Expand Close The Mary Wallopers are shaking things up on the folk scene. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Their dad, Dick Hendy, grew up poor on a farm in Kildare. He left school when he was 12 because his father died, and he was the eldest sibling. He started working as a welder.

When he married Mary McDonald from Portloaise they moved for work from Kildare to Dunleer in Dundalk when Charles was born.

“He drove bulldozers. One day he found an accordion in the dump and taught himself to play it. Then we started playing the accordion too,” says Andrew. “It was the first instrument we learned.” They were 10.

“He taught himself the piano as well,” adds Charles of their father.

“He built a windmill that he used to power the electricity in the shed,” says Andrew. ”He also built us a swing that was bigger than the house. He was very much the DIY inventor. He used to make us all sorts of contraptions. He took apart the lawnmower, took the blades off, and made it into a go-cart for us.”

“There were no brakes,” laughs Charles.

When Andrew and Charles were 14 and 16 respectively, their young lives changed when Dick Hendy developed emphysema. Charles believes his illness may have been caused by driving heavy machinery in quarries up and down the country.

“He was terminally ill,” says Andrew.

“It was f**king grim,” says Charles. “But at the same time, we used to cope with that by playing music together. We used to smoke a lot of weed when our father was dying. We had to put him to bed. Then we’d go out to the shed and write songs.”

Was it about getting emotions out?

“We didn’t look at it as that at the time,” says Charles. “It didn’t have any goal behind it at all. We were just doing it because it was a bit of craic but in hindsight it was a coping mechanism .”

They cared for their father until his death at the age of 71 on May 8, 2012. Charles was 19 and Andrew just 17.

Expand Close The Mary Wallopers / Facebook

“I suppose the whole thing was very matter of fact,” says Charles. “We just got on with it. Everyone dies and everyone loses their parents. It just happened to us when we were very young.”

But not everyone cares and looks after their dying father for almost three years like that, I point out.

“We didn’t think about it, really,” says Andrew. “When something happens and you have to do it, you do it.”

“We were the only ones left in the house,” says Charles, adding that their older sisters ( Charlotte, Ruth, and Naomi – who is getting married next week in Clare) and older brothers (Norman and John), had left the family home. “So, you just have to cope with it. It is a traumatic thing, and it definitely has shaped us.”

“We became independent very quickly,” says Andrew. “And I suppose when it came to playing music there was a drive to just do it.”

They formed a band called Tax Payers Money (a rap band, in fact) and went round the country playing gigs for free.

Andrew went to Trinity College Dublin to study engineering, but left to pursue life with The Mary Wallopers. In August 2015, he moved into a small house in the centre of Dundalk town with Charles.

They both got jobs at Mr Curry, a curry factory in Drogheda; Andrew worked the day shift and Charles in the evenings. Sean soon moved in with them. “We literally lived on tins of beans that cost 17 cent,” says Andrew. “And rotten bread.”

“It was poverty food,” says Sean.

For a year they were going around every pub in Dundalk town offering to play tunes for drink. Eventually the more discerning publicans saw how good, if rudimentary, the three young chancers were.

In 2016, in McManus pub in Seatown, they played their first ever paid gig as The Mary Wallopers. Where did the name come from?

“My father grew up around the quays in Dundalk,” says Sean of his father, Robbie, who worked on the railway all his life. “He was always on about how the harbour master had this rowing boat to get out to the bigger ship. It was actually The Maggie Walloper but my father remembered it wrong as The Mary Walloper.

“We later found out the harbour master named his boat after a sex worker from Offaly that hung around the docks.”

Expand Close The Mary Wallopers with their bus featuring artwork by OMIN / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Mary Wallopers with their bus featuring artwork by OMIN

Last Thursday, with Andrew at the wheel of their tour van, The Mary Wallopers were barrelling through the town. Played on the stereo at full volume, songs from the new album blasted out. The good citizens of Dundalk were lucky to hear the tunes from their favourite sons.

This year the three young chancers are being heralded by the likes of influential English music magazine Mojo (who dubbed them “Irish punk rabble rousers”) and the Guardian (who said the balladeers were “elevating traditional Irish folk for a new era”).

Their star is clearly rising, but some folk purists’ noses are out of joint.

“Some trad people would be sour as f**k about us,” says Charles.

“This musician at a trad festival came up to me,” says Andrew, “and said: ‘I wouldn’t be a big fan of your music but you’re doing very well.’”

What does that mean?

“That means, ‘I’m f**king jealous that you’re doing well and I don’t understand that no one wants to see me perform,’” says Charles.

“F**k them,” he laughs as it starts to get dark in Dundalk, but not in the hearts of The Mary Wallopers. “We want young people to love trad music.”

The Mary Wallopers self-titled album is out now, with world tour dates into 2023