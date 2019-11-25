The main winners from the American Music Awards
Taylor Swift is now the most successful artist in AMAs history.
Taylor Swift was the big winner at the American Music Awards (AMAs), being named both artist of the year and decade.
She won six gongs on the night, meaning she surpasses Michael Jackson as the most successful artist in AMAs history, with 29 wins.
And teenager Billie Eilish continued a 12 months to remember, picking up the prize for new artist of the year.
Here are a list of the main winners:
Artist of the year – Taylor Swift
Artist of the decade – Taylor Swift
New artist of the year – Billie Eilish
Collaboration of the year – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (Senorita)
Favourite alternative rock artist – Billie Eilish
Favourite pop/rock song – Halsey (Without Me)
Favourite rap/hip-hop song – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)
Favourite pop/rock album – Taylor Swift (Lover)
Favourite rap/hip-hop album – Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding)
Favourite country song – Dan + Shay (Speechless)
Favourite country album – Carrie Underwood (Cry Pretty)
Favourite female artist (country) – Carrie Underwood
Favourite duo or group (country) – Dan + Shay
Favourite duo or group (pop/rock) – BTS
Tour of the year – BTS
Favourite music video – Taylor Swift (You Need to Calm Down)
Favorited social artist – BTS
Favourite male artist (pop/rock) – Khalid
Favourite female artist (pop/rock) – Taylor Swift
Favourite male artist (country) – Kane Brown
Favourite artist (rap/Hip-Hop) – Cardi B
Favourite male artist (soul/R&B) – Bruno Mars
Favourite female artist (soul/R&B) – Beyonce
Favourite album (soul/R&B) – Khalid (Free Spirit)
Favourite song (soul/R&B) – Khalid (Talk)
Favourite artist (adult contemporary) – (Taylor Swift)
Favourite artist (Latin) – J Balvin
Favourite soundtrack – Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen)
