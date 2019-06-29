The Killers got their headline slot at Glastonbury off to an energetic start, beginning with two of their best-known songs.

The Killers off to fast start for Glastonbury headline slot

The group walked onto the Pyramid Stage to Frank Sinatra’s Luck Be A Lady, before launching into a rendition of their hit Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine.

Formed in Las Vegas and known for hits including Somebody Told Me, Human and Mr Brightside, they are bringing the curtain down on the festival’s second night of music.

The Killers take to the stage! DH pic.twitter.com/teAmAPoJjc — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 29, 2019

Front man Brandon Flowers introduced the second song of the set, Somebody Told Me, by alluding to their band’s home town and thanking the crowd for “betting on us”.

“I’ve got a feeling it will pay off”, he said.

Earlier, former Oasis star Liam Gallagher had performed on the same stage, treating fans to a mix of his solo work with beloved tracks from his old band.

The rocker sang versions of Rock N Roll Star, Slide Away and Wonderwall, before dedicating Champagne Supernova to the late Prodigy front man Keith Flint, who died earlier this year.

Liam Gallagher’s Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury was well-received by fans (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gallagher took a couple of veiled jabs at estranged brother Noel, who he has a strained relationship with following Oasis’ acrimonious split in 2009.

Before performing Wonderwall, perhaps the band’s best-known song, he said “Apparently this is shit as well”, a possible reference to Noel’s comments that he does not “particularly like” the song.

Pop superstar Janet Jackson took to the Pyramid Stage before Gallagher, delighting the crowd with a string of hits including What Have You Done For Me Lately, Control and Rhythm Nation.

Pop superstar Janet Jackson performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some fans watching at home complained of the sound quality and accused Jackson, a member of the Jackson family including her brother and King Of Pop Michael, of miming.

However the sizeable crowd in attendance seemed happy enough, singing along as multiple Grammy winner Jackson worked through hit after hit.

Away from the main stage, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr garnered acclaim for his slot on the Other Stage, while Scottish newcomer Lewis Capaldi was well-received at the same spot.

Glastonbury continues until Sunday, when British rock group The Cure will headline.

Press Association