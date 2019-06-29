The Killers brought the curtain down on Glastonbury’s penultimate day with a memorable performance featuring stunning guest appearances.

The Killers close Saturday at Glastonbury with Mr Brightside

Shock showings from the Pet Shop Boys and revered former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, combined with The Killers extensive back catalogue, ensured Saturday closed with a fitting sense of occasion.

Any doubts about the US rock band’s suitability for such a key slot were dispelled as the evening finished with their biggest hit, Mr Brightside, which sent the audience into a frenzy.

The Killers brought the curtain down on Saturday at Glastonbury (Aaaron Chown/PA)

The Killers, consisting of front man Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr, departed the stage to rapturous applause.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys were shock guest stars and they performed their cover of Elvis Presley’s You Are Always On My Mind, before joining Flowers for a rendition of Killers favourite Human.

Noise levels were ratcheted up further as Flowers introduced “guitar hero” Marr.

The pair covered Smiths song This Charming Man, with Flowers standing in for Morrissey.

Wow! What an electrifying set from The Killers... RS pic.twitter.com/bD5uOaQfLW — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 29, 2019

Earlier, The Killers got their set off to a fast start, walking onto the Pyramid Stage to Frank Sinatra’s Luck Be A Lady, before launching into a rendition of their hit Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine.

It was followed by another fan favourite, Somebody Told Me. Flowers, nodding to the band’s Las Vegas base, thanked the crowd for “betting on us”.

“I’ve got a feeling it will pay off”, he said.

Earlier, former Oasis star Liam Gallagher had performed on the same stage, treating fans to a mix of his solo work with beloved tracks from his old band.

Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Aaaron Chown/PA)

The rocker sang versions of Rock N Roll Star, Slide Away and Wonderwall, before dedicating Champagne Supernova to the late Prodigy front man Keith Flint, who died earlier this year.

Gallagher took a couple of veiled jabs at estranged brother Noel, who he has a strained relationship with following Oasis’ acrimonious split in 2009.

Before performing Wonderwall, perhaps the band’s best-known song, he said “Apparently this is shit as well”, a possible reference to Noel’s comments that he does not “particularly like” the song.

Pop superstar Janet Jackson took to the Pyramid Stage before Gallagher, delighting the crowd with a string of hits including What Have You Done For Me Lately, Control and Rhythm Nation.

Janet Jackson performed a hit-laden set at Glastonbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some fans watching at home complained of the sound quality and accused Jackson, a member of the Jackson family including her brother and King Of Pop Michael, of miming.

However the sizeable crowd in attendance seemed happy enough, singing along as multiple Grammy winner Jackson worked through hit after hit.

Away from the main stage, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr garnered acclaim for his slot on the Other Stage, while Scottish newcomer Lewis Capaldi was well-received at the same spot.

Glastonbury continues until Sunday, when British rock group The Cure will headline.

