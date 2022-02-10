| 2.2°C Dublin

The Kanye West I idolised would be embarrassed by what he has become

Alex Millar

When I read Ye’s chaotic Instagram posts about his divorce and his struggles with fatherhood, I do have some empathy. But mostly, as a 35-year-old Black man, I now realise he became everything he warned me and my friends about

Unsurprisingly, Kanye West is in the news again. Recently, he not only tagged all of the members in the Kardashian-Jenner crew, but also Jeff Bezos, Barrack Obama, and Kamala Harris in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts. Why include these people in an Instagram post about your beef with your ex and how you supposedly weren’t given the address of your daughter’s birthday party? I don’t know. But I remember when Kanye was a rapper.

That’s something I miss dearly.

