'The Irish community were demonised' - Noel Gallagher on being Irish in the UK during the IRA bombing campaign, and why Blair is not a war criminal

The rock star opens up to Barry Egan about life in lockdown and why his new record was born out of a reflective period of change

Noel Gallagher is remembering going home to Manchester in the mid-1970s after family summer holidays at his granny’s house in Mayo. If the IRA had bombed somewhere in England when the Gallaghers were away, the family would notice a distinct shift in mood on their return. On one such occasion, Gallagher remembers the family car being searched by British army soldiers with sniffer dogs.