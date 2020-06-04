The Irish cellist behind Dvořák's 'Czech Concerto'

Mention the composer Antonín Dvořák and it's likely the first music that comes to mind will be his New World Symphony. The slow second movement could count as his signature tune.

That masterpiece, though, is by no means the only manuscript he brought home to Bohemia from the three years spent in the US.

His Cello Concerto dates from this time. For its very existence we have an Irishman to thank.

Victor Herbert is best remembered now as an American composer of successful comic operas. Those with a financial interest in the music business may not know that the organisation that guarantees the proper payment of royalties, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), was his brainchild.

He was actually born in Dublin. Domestic circumstances - his father left the family when Victor was only four - meant he spent his childhood in England, and his adolescence in Germany, where he completed a musical education.

Not quite making it as a piccolo player, he switched to the cello and took to it so well, he earned himself a place in an orchestra in Vienna, where he met his future wife, an opera singer called Theresa Förster.

When she got a place with the fledgling New York Met - this was 1886 - Victor was able to secure a seat among the cellos there.

He was clearly a star performer, for he featured as one of the soloists in the first American performance of the Brahms Double Concerto for violin and cello.

It's at this point a determined American lady enters the story. Jeannette Meyers - a graduate of the Paris Conservatory - had married Francis Beatty Thurber, a wealthy wholesale grocer who is remembered in his own right for having published a celebrated history of coffee.

With his help, Jeannette Meyers Thurber established the National Conservatory of New York. She enticed Dvořák to the United States with an offer he couldn't possibly refuse - a salary reported to be 25 times what he was earning at home in Prague.

He took up the position as head of the school in 1892. Victor Herbert was on the staff.

Herbert played first cello when the New World Symphony was premiered by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra in December 1893.

Before he found his niche in comic opera, Herbert had been writing music for his own instrument. The following year, when he presented what was his second cello concerto, his boss was in the audience.

This turned out to be a pivotal moment in musical history. Dvořák had no interest in the cello and no intention of writing anything for it as a solo instrument.

He'd had a go in his youth, but he wasn't happy with the outcome. The cello wasn't his cup of tea. "High up, it sounds nasal," he'd said, "low down it growls."

But hearing Herbert's concerto changed Dvořák's mind. This was music that was not only elegantly crafted, but exploited the instrument's potential to its full.

It inspired Dvořák to create what's become one of the most popular concertos for the cello, and in so doing, it has earned itself a place in the repertoire, as significant historically as it is in terms of its music.

