The idea of headmaster’s daughter Marie Duggan from Gweedore in Co Donegal shacking up with a singer in a showband would not have been smiled upon in 1950s Ireland. Even less so had it been discovered that 21-year-old Marie was unmarried and three months pregnant. That baby would grow up to be one of Ireland’s best-known singers, Moya Brennan, the eldest of the couple’s nine children.

But on the morning of February 19, 1952, Marie and Leo Brennan, the singer in The Slieve Foy showband, eloped to Carlingford in Co Louth where they asked a local priest to marry them. The priest rang their parish priest back in Gweedore who, in turn, rang Marie’s father Hugh. It was the first he had heard of the pregnancy or the marriage.

“The reason they went to Carlingford was the Brennan clan had lived there for years when my father was young and he still had a sister there,” Moya says. “So they went to her and she would have known the priest.”

Marie’s father drove 210 kilometres 130 miles on bad roads from Gweedore to Carlingford and arrived at 3pm. After a long discussion with the priest, the young couple were married that afternoon. That was how things worked in the Ireland of that time.

Moya believes now that her parents eloped because they were “scared of the situation” they found themselves in and they “wanted to be together”.

Expand Close Moya with her mother Baba at home in 1953 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Moya with her mother Baba at home in 1953

“I am in admiration of my grandparents for allowing [my parents] to get married without the concern of what gossip or what people would think [in those times],” she says. “He could have refused the marriage and sent my mother to one of those awful convent, Magdalene places. Thank God, he didn’t.”

She’d heard the stories of the poor mothers and babies who were sent away to those places. Moya was born on August 4, 1952.

Twenty years later, in 1972, she was also aware of the stories about the young Irish women who had to take the boat to England “with their shame”.

Now it was her turn...

Video of the Day

By this stage, Moya was singing with the Brennan clan’s folk band, Clannad, and had travelled to a music festival in south Brittany. It was here that, as she remembers it, the “desperately naïve” girl from the west Donegal Gaeltacht fell for Pierre, a handsome young man with dark curly hair who played guitar in a French band.

Expand Close Noel Duggan, Ciaran Brennan, Moya Brennan, Padraig Duggan and Paul Brennan of Clannad in November, 1982 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Noel Duggan, Ciaran Brennan, Moya Brennan, Padraig Duggan and Paul Brennan of Clannad in November, 1982

Six weeks later, feeling nauseous, she realised she was pregnant. In June of that year she made a call from a phonebox in Gweedore to a clinic in Leamington Spa, England, for an appointment.

“I was scared and nervous. I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it was a way out.”

She told the woman at the other end of the phone that her name was Martina Walsh and she worked in a bank.

Then she told her parents that she was going to London to visit her cousins. She almost broke down in tears when her father and Gran gave her a £10 note and told her to have a lovely time in London.

She did cry on the ferry from Dublin to Liverpool. “The whole journey was a bit of a haze.”

She and a friend who travelled with her booked into a B&B. The next morning, she went on her own to the clinic. She remembers handing over the £100 fee in a forbidding house, where women sat waiting “on red plastic chairs”, before she was shown into a room with “pale pink walls and a worn carpet”.

She says she felt “terribly lonely in this foreign country”. The sun poured in the window that day, and Moya wondered would the sun be shining back home in Donegal too.

The doctor told her that Martina Walsh was a nice name, before saying that they could start the procedure once she hadn’t eaten anything. Moya’s face went as white as the egg she had had for breakfast that morning.

Expand Close Moya Brennan. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Moya Brennan.

“The lovely lady at the B&B had made me a big breakfast. Totally in my innocence, I ate it all, not aware I was going to have an operation and should have been fasting. I had never been in hospital before for anything. So when they ask me if I had fasted and I told them I had a full breakfast they laughed. They had to reschedule my op to the last person that day.”

Afterwards, that night in the B&B, she cried herself to sleep.

When she returned to Gweedore, she went to confession but the priest refused to give her absolution “because I told him what I had just done”, she says. “And I never went to confession again after that day.”

Slowly she started down a path of excess and self-destruction. She was drinking, smoking cannabis and, in time, taking cocaine. She was also on her way to becoming an international star with Clannad, which between their early 1980s heyday and 1997 sold 40 million albums.

Yet, inside, Moya was miserable to the core.

In 1985 she married musician Pat Farrell in Howth. The marriage lasted less than 18 months. “I don’t want to say much about it out of respect to Pat except I was as much to blame for the breakdown,” she says now.

In the aftermath of the split, Moya lived in a flat in the city centre, watching TV and smoking dope by day. At night, she became – by her own admission – a party girl, a regular in clubs like The Pink Elephant.

Then, coming up to Christmas 1986, she found out she was pregnant again. She spent Christmas trying to keep her family at a distance so they wouldn’t find out her secret. It was like 1972 all over again.

She spent New Year’s Eve alone in Woodtown Manor, a Georgian mansion on 120 acres in Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, which she and Clannad were renting from Guinness heir the Honourable Garech Browne.

By the next morning, the first day of 1987, she made a decision – she was going to keep the baby. She travelled to Donegal and told her parents she was pregnant. If it makes you happy, I’ll be happy for you, her father told her.

Sadly, in early February, a painfully thin Moya lost the baby. She cried down the phone to her mother in Gweedore. She locked the door of her bedroom in Woodtown Manor, closed the curtains and stayed in the dark on her own for three days.

In her head, which was as dark a place as the blacked-out room, she thought of her life as “a sham”, marked by the breakdown of her marriage, a miscarriage “with an illegitimate child” (as she described in her book The Side of the Rainbow) on top of all the drinking, the drugs and the partying.

Then one day, something happened that changed everything for her. She found a book called Prayers for Forgiveness in a drawer in her bedroom. She opened it and started reading the prayers.

Would she be alive now if she hadn’t come across that book by chance? Did she believe that God was reaching out to her? “I believe my prayers were answered when I came across that prayer book, as I know my parents and grandparents had been concerned for me,” she says. “God only knows where and how it would have ended if I hadn’t started living a more responsible life, and God is very much part of that now.”

As time went by, she came to terms with the loss of her two babies. Eventually she gave them names. Was that part of the healing process?

Expand Close An 11-year-old Moya with her father Leo’s band in Glasgow (Leo is directly behind her) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An 11-year-old Moya with her father Leo’s band in Glasgow (Leo is directly behind her)

“It was a friend who shared with me about naming the babies I lost and, for me, it did give me a sense of peace.”

In 1987 she was in a relationship with Adam Clayton, the bass player with U2. “I cared a lot for him, and we enjoyed being in each other’s company.”

Expand Close On tour in Germany in 1978 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On tour in Germany in 1978

She stayed with him at his parents’ house in Malahide, Co Dublin, the night before U2 flew off to America on the Joshua Tree tour in April. “I went to the airport to wave them off. We decided to call it a day shortly after that.”

Later that year, she met British photographer Tim Jarvis in Donegal. He was on an assignment to shoot Clannad for New Musical Express. He was a Protestant with a strong faith while she was a Catholic who was on a vague promise to go back to her faith. Three weeks later he sent her a letter, telling her that she was “the grandest woman in Ireland”. (“I would say now that she is the grandest woman in the world,” Tim tells me.)

With Moya in Donegal or on tour around the world with Clannad and Tim in London, the relationship developed slowly. They agreed not to sleep with each other until Moya’s marriage to Pat had been annulled.

Although she had begun to pray and had met Tim, a committed Christian, she hadn’t quite left her old lifestyle behind. She still took cocaine occasionally.

Expand Close Moya with husband Tim Jarvis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Moya with husband Tim Jarvis

“Only when I was out in nightclubs,” she says. “I had rarely bought any. Always given to me. I had definitely been taking less and less.”

That said, a week before their wedding in Cambridge in late 1990, Tim walked in on Moya snorting cocaine in the toilet at a party. “I could count on one hand the amount of times I had cocaine – from the time I started to pray to the last time at a party in a restaurant in December before I got married when Tim found me.”

Did Tim have second thoughts then? “He believed me when I told him I would never do it again and that he was the most important person in my life,” says Moya. “And, thank God, he felt the same way. The wedding was never in doubt.”

For the first two years of their marriage, they lived in a small council flat in Brixton “where,” she jokes, “even the dogs walked around in pairs. It was one of the happiest times of my life”.

She was 39 years of age when their first child Aisling was born in January of 1992; their son Paul arrived in October of the next year.

How did it feel to be a mother after all she had been through?

“Becoming a mother for the first time is something special. Aisling was born in London as we were living in Brixton at the time. I didn’t care where I was as I was on cloud nine, holding my little girl with lots of hair. As all mothers do, I thought she was the most beautiful girl in the world. She ended up on the cover of my first album.”

Expand Close SInger Moya Brennan. Photo graph by Steve Humphreys 17th Febuary 2021 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SInger Moya Brennan. Photo graph by Steve Humphreys 17th Febuary 2021

Those babies are grown-ups now, Aisling is now 29, and Paul, 28, and both are accomplished singers and musicians.

Last year the family sold their grand Dún Laoghaire home of 25 years which overlooks the sea, and rented a house in Castleknock on Dublin’s northside. They are, she says, looking for something smaller to buy in Dublin and plan to spend most of their time in Gweedore.

“My kids are the best,” says Moya. “I love working with them and at the moment they’re collaborating with me on my next album. I can’t say enough about how talented they are, both in song writing, performing, and engineering, producing. I suppose they grew up with music all around them, I don’t know if that was a good thing, but they say they wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.

“It’s great to see them developing their own music as solo artists or together as Banyah [the band the siblings set up in 2019] and, at the same time, not being embarrassed on stage with their mother.”

Their mother is, of course, one of the greatest singers ever to come out of Ireland – The First Lady of Celtic Music even. She has been nominated for two Grammys and has won an Emmy Award.

Expand Close SInger Moya Brennan. Photo graph by Steve Humphreys 17th Febuary 2021 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SInger Moya Brennan. Photo graph by Steve Humphreys 17th Febuary 2021

Clannad started out in the late 1960s playing at Leo’s Tavern, her father’s pub, in Crolly in the Donegal Gaeltacht. Moya sang and played the harp, while her two brothers Ciarán and Pól, and their identical twin uncles, Pádraig and Noel Duggan played double bass, tin whistle, flute, guitar and mandolin.

Moya says she will always remember winning the Letterkenny Folk Festival in 1970. “We were so in awe of some of the other groups in against us and everything was so new to us. It was when we decided to call ourselves Clannad and we never in our wildest dreams thought we had a chance.”

Their fusion of trad and more unorthodox modern sounds – coupled with Moya’s haunting ethereal voice – ensured that Clannad was unique.

In 1980 Moya’s younger sister Enya Patricia Brennan joined the clan. On their 1981 album Fuaim, she sang lead vocals on ‘An tÚll’ and ‘Buaireadh an Phósta’. She left in 1982 to become a superstar (with albums like 1988’s Watermark and Shepherd Moons in 1991).

The band became a huge success on both sides of the Atlantic. In 1992 ‘Harry’s Game’ was part of the film score for The Patriot Games; a year later, ‘I Will Find You’ was used in The Last of the Mohicans. In 1997, Landmarks, their 15th album, sold more than 10 million copes and won them a Grammy Award for best New Age recording .

The band then took a long break, reforming in 2012 to tour and promote what was their last studio album, 2013’s Nádúr. Sadly, in 2016, Moya’s uncle and founding band member Pádraig died, aged 67. Last year, an anthology package In a Lifetime, with two new tracks the band recorded with Trevor Horn, was released.

What are the highlights of her long career in music? Moya singles out ‘In A Lifetime’, the 1985 duet she did with Bono – who along with his wife Ali Hewson provided emotional support after her marriage breakdown.

She has also sung with Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Paul Brady, Glen Hansard, Paul Young and Shane MacGowan. In 2005, she sang in Cologne for Pope Benedict XVI in front of an audience of a million people.

And she has just released a new single, ‘Rivers’, a full-on spacey electro dance track with Trance Wax, aka Belfast’s Garry McCartney. “It was inspired by nature and Donegal,” she says. “I was in lockdown there when I wrote it. I am always interested in trying new things.”

She gives her husband the credit for her solo career. “Tim has been my rock,” she says, “It was his idea to record my first solo album,” she says referring to Maire, in 1992. “And here I am now doing my 10th album.

“Tim is my best friend and he manages me as a solo artist. So, we spend a lot of time together. We just celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary last January and we feel closer than ever. I think because of our faith we trust each other,” she says, “especially in my line of work as, at the beginning of our marriage, I was on tour with Clannad a lot and he was at home with the kids. Not an easy thing for him to do especially when it wasn’t the in-thing to do back in those days. Now when I am on tour he’s with me and the kids are in the band. I feel very blessed and happy.”

She turns 69 in August. “It’s just a number. I’ve done so much in my life and I feel I still have a lot to do. When we’re allowed to tour again, I will do a farewell world tour with Clannad. I am doing some songwriting with a few people and my new album will be released sometime this year.”

Moya was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2016. “Being a Christian also helps me cope with it.”

“I am not afraid if people see me as a Holy Mary,” she says. Her faith has guided her “ into the kind of person I want to be. I still have a lot to learn to be that person.” Her favourite saying is by St Francis: “Go out and preach the Gospel and use words when necessary.”

“So it’s really about what kind person you want to be,” she says.

“I feel there has been so many bad examples in the Christian faith,” she says, “with sexual assault and the mother and baby stories. It makes me very, very sad to see that they represent the same God that I believe in. I can totally understand people’s reaction and maybe feeling God rejecting them. It’s hard to believe such things happened in this country and it’s taken far too long getting justice and giving peace to all concerned.”

How does she feel now when she thinks of that 32-year-old who believed her life was a sham?

“I really wanted to change,” she says. “I guess everyone saw me as a party girl full of life, great fun to be with, but inside I wasn’t happy. I had achieved success with Clannad but there was something missing. I knew I needed to change and finding that prayer book helped me and guided me to realise that I didn’t need to be alone.”

‘River’ by Moya Brennan and Trance Wax was released this year. Moya is an ambassador for cancercarewest.ie

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised here, contact the Samaritans on freephone 116 123, samaritans.org

This article was originally published in the Sunday Independent on March 21, 2021



