| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The great virtuoso of the forgotten viola da gamba

ClassicTalk with George Hamilton

Alluring music: Carl Friedrich Abel by friend and painter Thomas Gainsborough Expand

Close

Alluring music: Carl Friedrich Abel by friend and painter Thomas Gainsborough

Alluring music: Carl Friedrich Abel by friend and painter Thomas Gainsborough

Alluring music: Carl Friedrich Abel by friend and painter Thomas Gainsborough

George Hamilton

The cello that I learned to play as a youngster is the one instrument closest in range to the human voice. There's a wonderful warmth to the sound it makes in the hands of a master.

A violin classic like Elgar's Salut d'Amour acquires a richness of tone and added warmth when it's taken into the lower register.

Like the violin, the cello can trace its ancestry back to the viol, a six-stringed instrument played with a bow that doesn't look all that different, apart from the frets on the fingerboard.