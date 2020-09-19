The great virtuoso of the forgotten viola da gamba

The cello that I learned to play as a youngster is the one instrument closest in range to the human voice. There's a wonderful warmth to the sound it makes in the hands of a master.

A violin classic like Elgar's Salut d'Amour acquires a richness of tone and added warmth when it's taken into the lower register.

Like the violin, the cello can trace its ancestry back to the viol, a six-stringed instrument played with a bow that doesn't look all that different, apart from the frets on the fingerboard.

Alongside the lute, whose Spanish cousin evolved into the guitar, it was at the heart of Renaissance and Baroque music.

Like the violin, the viol was part of a family of instruments - treble, tenor, and bass, corresponding to our violin, viola, and cello. Later, a violone (Italian for "big viol") was developed, the equivalent of today's double bass.

The main difference between the viol and the violin and viola as we know them was that it was played in a vertical position. The treble and tenor versions would be held on the lap. The bass was played like a modern cello, which gave this variant its name - viola da gamba, "gamba" being the Italian for "leg".

It was the alluring music of the German composer Carl Friedrich Abel that piqued my curiosity. He was the great virtuoso of the viola da gamba in Mozart's time (he even taught the young prodigy), but he faded in prominence as the years went by and his instrument of choice was superseded.

Carl Abel had a strong connection with the Bach family. His father was a great friend of Johann Sebastian himself, taking over the court orchestra of Prince Leopold at Cöthen when Bach moved on to Leipzig.

The younger Abel was later sent to study under Bach, and subsequently developed his musical career in London. There the Bach connection was resumed when Abel teamed up with one of the sons, Johann Christian - known as the London Bach - to become dominant on a stage where Handel had reigned supreme for many years.

The hugely popular Bach-Abel concerts, as they were known, were the brainchild of a society hostess who happened to be an opera singer, Teresa Cornelys.

A colourful character, she came to a sad end. Bankrupted by her extravagance she was in and out of jail, escaping on one occasion when rioters set the place on fire, and would die in the debtors' prison.

Still, she had made her mark in musical history, engaging the two musicians to present what became an annual series of concerts featuring original music and the best of Italian opera.

Many of Joseph Haydn's major works got their London premieres at the Bach-Abel concerts. Abel himself made a mighty contribution - 24 symphonies, concertos, and sonatas, though much is now lost.

The series continued for 16 years until Bach's death on New Year's Day in 1782. Abel carried on until his passing in 1787. Like Bach, he's buried in a churchyard near St Pancras Station.

Of his surviving works, the Drexel Manuscript - 29 pieces for unaccompanied viol da gamba - is best known. This was a gift to his friend, the artist Thomas Gainsborough, a keen amateur player himself, whose study of Carl Abel hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

