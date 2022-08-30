The Electric Picnic Papers – well-known faces spark memories of EP times past

In 2004, a nephew of former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Albert Reynolds created a forward-thinking festival in Stradbally that changed outdoor music events.

John Reynolds died in 2018 but his vision of a festival in a mucky field in county Laois touched the lives of many.

Oliver Callan, the future comedian and broadcaster from Monaghan, went to the first Picnic aged 23. “I was there in boot-cut cords and Converse, with the seams fashionably tattered, and a Radiohead T-shirt, with the tips of my hair dyed blond,” says Callan who went to EP in 2005 too.

“I was deep in the closet – my sexuality was hiding in a wardrobe having adventures with Bertie’s dig-out money.

“Going to gigs was a great solace. The sounds and colour of the Flaming Lips’ crazy stage show, a very new Arcade Fire, Nick Cave’s wolf-call voice and the ghostly Icelandic indie group Röyksopp were the places I hid in.

“These were different times. The EP was cheap, the line-up was packed with Irish acts and the food providers were mostly independent operators.

“In those days of yore, climate change was in short pants and we felt the worst things that could happen to the world was George W Bush winning a second term, or Bryan McFadden releasing a solo album. Both of these catastrophes would eventually occur, though to be fair, Bush’s second term with Guantanamo Bay and world economic disaster wasn’t quite as appalling as that McFadden album.”

Other highlights of 2005…

Cat Dowling, singer and lyricist

“Arcade Fire was a gigantic gig. The tent was stuffed to the rafters and the heat burned everyone up but no-one gave a toss because the sounds, the energy and the band were explosive. It was a mind-blowing performance.”

David Bell, Whipping Boy manager

“I will never ever forget Kraftwerk. Nor will I ever forget introducing John Reynolds to his hero — and mine — Ralf Hutter.

“He asked John if Kraftwerk could extend their set beyond the allotted hour. Behind Ralf his production manager was frantically but silently imploring John with all sorts of gesturing to say ‘no’ when of course John, the true artist-pleaser that he was, told Ralf in that Longford accent of his that Ralf and Kraftwerk could play as long as they wanted.

“There was no curfew for the gods of electronic music.”

2006

Mundy, singer-songwriter

“I did a very memorable gig that year. I did a stage dive. I met a guy in the crowd from my hometown wondering if I’d seen one of the boys. I was like – ‘Get me the fuck back on the stage!’”

2007

Cat Dowling

“It was almost impossible to get a spot for The Good The Bad and The Queen, with crowds queuing outside with little hope of being let in. I managed to squeeze into one of the front rows for a thundering performance from Damon Albarn and his band from heaven. An ever-theatrical Albarn was on fire and the unthinkably savage band delivered jolts of brilliance to our hearts, heads and feet.”

2008

B.P. Fallon, singer and author

“People forget that My Bloody Valentine are an Irish band, led as they are by Kevin Shields, who was born here, and drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig is Irish too. Unique is a word bandied about like free chocolate in the schoolyard, but MBV truly are unique.

“I made my chum Louis Walsh watch them with me and I suspect it wasn’t entirely his cup of tea as he listened politely at the side of the stage sandwiched between yours truly and the ridiculously talented Warren Ellis from the Nick Cave clan, all of us now temporally deaf in our search for redemption through Kevin Shields’ guitar pedals.”⁣

Victoria Mary Clarke, author: “It was an incredible experience watching My Bloody Valentine. I think they played a song that lasted 15 minutes and they didn’t look at the audience.”

2010

Niamh Farrell, singer with Hamsandwich: “A group of very tired heads including myself went to see Conor O’Brien of The Villagers do a solo set on the main stage at Body and Soul and it was an incredible experience! The delicacy of his songs was the perfect medicine for me. It was magical.”

2011

Malachy Touhy, singer, The Riptide Movement: “Pulp on the main stage was an amazing gig. One of the best gigs I was ever at, what a band and what a frontman. Unreal.”

Mundy: “I remember Jarvis Cocker doing an incredible ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’.”

2012

Guggi, artist: “I loved every second of Patti Smith. She was amazing. Her performance, her music, her vibe. It was obvious. ‘Because The Night’ reminds me of that night. I love it. I am not one for analysing why I like things.”

Niamh Farrell: “Just before The Cure went onstage, I managed to get a picture with Robert Smith, so I was incredibly excited even before the gig began! There was plenty of tears when they played ‘Pictures of You’.”

2013

Podge McNamee: “Bjork had a rock choir behind her. Everyone on the stage was going ape shit. Bjork is a genius. Amazing songs, visuals and theatrics. The crowd were in the palm of her hand.”

2014

B.P. Fallon: “Sinead O’Connor was on in daylight, a challenging time for an artist of such intimate songs. Yet this woman, one of Ireland’s most magnetic artists ever, had the audience feeling her every emotion, sad one moment, roaringly triumphant the next.

“There’s very little artifice in Sinead’s art, what you see is what you get, a soul made naked by the very things that clothe her. But sometimes, often, this much pain is too much sorrow.”⁣

2015

Leo Varadkar, Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste: “Grace Jones was some performer. You’ve got to respect that she is still fabulous after decades.”

Cat Dowling: “This was the first time I had ever seen Grace Jones and it was a spellbinding, jaw-dropping show from the beginning. I only knew of her formidable artistic reputation but little of her music. I was taken from the minute she set foot on the stage. I was in the front row, and I couldn’t take my eyes, ears or senses from her. She was a beautiful melange of primal, animal, sensual, feminine icon.”

Victoria Mary Clarke: “Grace was magnificent. I was transfixed.”

Leo Varadkar: “LCD Sound System were amazing that year. It was great music that sparked joy and memories.”

Pauric Sweeney, fashion designer: “It felt surreal seeing Lana Del Rey on a rainy stage in an Irish field so far from west coast Cali that she so encapsulates in her melancholic music and nostalgic visual places where I sometimes wish I lived. I think she’s cool.”

2017

Matthew Devereux, singer with The Pale

“Father John Misty was an intelligent, LSD-enhanced crooner, with a distinctly 1970s voice singing against arrangements that feel like melting multicolour crayons pouring down the sails of a pirate ship. I stood with my mouth open for a full ten minutes when he played ‘Pure Comedy’, so many incredible Dylan-level lyrics.”

2018

Guggi, the godfather of Inhaler’s lead singer Elijah Hewson

“Inhaler are great to watch. Their songs are great. And they’re believable.”

Alison Spittle, comedian

“I watched No Monster Club in the lovely horse stage. Everyone jumped up off the hay bales, clutching their cheap cocktails and did the conga.”

Leo Varadkar

“Dublin Gospel Choir were great. I was sorry to have missed Dua Lipa at EP that year, but I saw her since at Primerva [a festival in Barcelona]. She was class. One of the best things about festivals is that you see acts you wouldn’t normally go to. Someone great. I’m going this year to EP. Thankfully it does not clash with the All-Ireland, It did for years. I would still prefer a September Final though.”

Rosanna Davison, author and nutritional therapist

“Kendrick Lamar was great. The crowd was wild, and the show was visually spectacular. He’s insanely talented.”

Miriam O’Callaghan, broadcaster

“It was a glorious sunny day and Chic and Nile Rodgers were just fab. I was there with some of my adult children and my nieces – we all danced and had the most wonderful time. I work there each year, presenting Sunday Brunch on Sunday morning in the Mindfield tent.”

Matthew Devereux

“St Vincent was super slickly arranged. Her hyper-smart, day-glow slippery alien leatherette laser-guided music feels like being in a nightclub on a Mars colony in 2099.”

2019

Niamh Farrell

“The Strokes are possibly one of my favourite live bands. They played the main stage late on a Sunday night and I danced the legs off myself! There was a little bit of a strange vibe between the band members onstage, but it didn’t get in the way of an unreal gig!”

Rosanna Davison

“I’ve been a fan of Hozier’s music since 2014. He’s a family friend. So, we’ve always enjoyed supporting his music. My favourite songs from that night were ‘Sedated’ and ‘Take Me To Church’.”

David Bell

“I brought my daughter Layla to EP to see Billie Eilish who she got to meet back-stage after the show and in the process, Layla experienced one of those life-affirming moments she will carry with her forever.”

Oliver Callan hasn’t been back to Stradbally since 2005. He won’t be returning next weekend for the festival that includes Fontaines DC and Arctic Monkeys among its headliners.

“I’m not sure I could go along to the modern-day version, now officially among the most expensive festivals in Europe,” he says.

“Perhaps Fontaines DC will save it? They’re the best Irish band in decades and they’re a million miles from doing anything remotely corporate,” he says, adding in a Grampa Simpson voice, “In my day, it was a time when camping gear was expensive and nobody left their stuff on site when it was all over.

“The hopes that EP would become our Glastonbury died the year that leaving behind a field of tents and plastic became a Picnic tradition. In Glastonbury hundreds of volunteers handpick every ounce of plastic off the site.

“Everyone lets you down in the end. Sure, back in 2004, Coldplay was an indie rock band that us anti-war types identified with. Not long after that, they began focusing on generic songs for weddings and ads and have even sold out their green street cred to a palm oil firm and BM-flippin’-W.

“And my beach highlights and Radiohead t-shirts are in the grave.”