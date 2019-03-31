The Cure’s Robert Smith has sent social media into hysterics after flatly refusing to match an interviewer’s enthusiasm in a televised interview on the red carpet.

The Cure’s Robert Smith goes viral in deadpan Rock and Roll Hall of Fame clip

The goth rock pioneer was in New York on Friday as his band, active since 1976, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dressed entirely in black, wearing eye shadow and his traditional back-combed nest of hair, Smith looked apprehensive as the interview began.

“It’s so nice to meet you! Hi!” exclaimed host Carrie Keagan.

“Congratulations The Cure! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees 2019!” she continues at volume, while Smith scratches is face and stares into the distance.

“Are you as excited as I am?”

“Um by the sounds of it, no,” deadpans Smith.

A clip of the moment has been watched more than 500,000 times since one user shared it on Friday.

“This is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man,” wrote @_hidingwithboys, sharing the moment on Twitter.

this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L — al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019

“This is my Britain,” wrote Labour MP Jess Phillips, sharing the video.

“Stone cold genius,” tweeted TV presenter Sue Perkins.

One Twitter user explained: “[He] also plays like that in concert. Zero excitement and we fans are overwhelmed.”

“America v Britain in 10 seconds” added another.

Keagan rallied admirably to continue the interview and Smith warmed up slightly but, having released the first The Cure album before Keagan was born, the interview was clearly a bigger moment for her than for him.

Watch the whole thing from roughly one hour and 12 minutes into the full video on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame YouTube channel.

Despite the award it is probably fair to say that, on this Friday, he was not in love.

Press Association