'The buzz was really starting to pick up' - Lesley Roy on her Eurpvision that never was

For the first time in 64 years, the world's biggest song contest has been cancelled. Rather than let Eurovision weekend slip by quietly in the shadow of Covid-19, though, the organisers are broadcasting a two-hour long TV special to honour the contest that never was.

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will feature a video of each country's song, but there will be no voting, no points awarded and none of the drama as countries rise and fall on the leaderboard. There will be no final victorious performance. Instead, the entrants have joined up remotely to record 'Love Shine a Light', the Katrina and the Waves song that brought the UK glory in 1997. Tradition will be respected when it comes to the commentary, though, which will be provided for the 21st year running by Marty Whelan.

The non-competitive nature of the event is a blow to Ireland. For the first time in a long time, the country appeared to have a chance at winning - or at least scraping the edges of the Top 10. The upbeat pop of Lesley Roy's 'Story of My Life' was to be bolstered by a bright and colourful stage set up, courtesy of the theatre company Thisispopbaby. But just as things were starting to come together in Dublin, the Eurovision in Rotterdam was coming undone.

Phoning from her apartment in New York where she is in lockdown, Roy recalls the disappointment that hit when she found out in March that Eurovision 2020 wouldn't be going ahead.

We've been waiting such a long time: Johnny Logan will perform his 1980 winner in tonight's show



"The buzz was really starting to pick up at home," says the Dubliner. "People were starting to get behind the song and they were excited that Thisispopbaby were involved and that RTÉ and Ireland were doing something different from what we had done in the past. There was an awful lot of excitement."

As the pandemic was peaking in Italy and Spain and making its way to Ireland and the UK, the news of Eurovision's cancellation was leaked to social media on March 18, before the European Broadcasting Union could tell the participants. "It was absolutely just heartbreaking when we got that call. We found out when the rest of the world found out," says Roy. "There was no private discussion beforehand, so it was quite the drop to say the least."

The only other time that the Eurovision has come close to being cancelled was in 1977, when the UK was hosting. The show was postponed for five weeks due to a technicians' strike at the BBC, moving it from April 2 to May 7, so this year's non-event is the biggest thing to happen in Eurovision history.

Everything was in full swing for Team Ireland in March, says Michael Kealy, RTÉ Entertainment's executive producer and head of the Irish delegation for Eurovision. "We were quite far down the road. We had all our stuff together, all our contracts were signed, we had our stage plans drawn up. We were looking forward to doing the promotional tour around Europe, although that was looking less and less likely," he says. "We were looking forward to doing the rehearsals and going to Rotterdam but then it all went pear-shaped around the 17th."

By the end of March, the intended venue for the Eurovision, the 16,000-capacity Rotterdam Ahoy, was to be transformed into a temporary care facility for people affected by Covid-19. Most European countries were in lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It was also announced that this year's songs could not be reused in 2021. This came as an even bigger blow for Roy, who had Eurovision in her sights for a long time.

"I had been thinking about potentially doing the Eurovision for quite a while and I had this song driving me mad and just picking away at my brain. I needed a release for that song. It hit me in December, once I saw the Eurovision open call, where I was like 'Maybe I could hit two birds with one stone here and fulfil this Eurovision goal and get this song off my back and into the world'," she says.

With their countries in various levels of lockdown, the contestants all recorded their contributions to the group song at home.

"I've been turning my apartment upside down for the past few weeks trying to make different parts of the room look good," says Roy, who kitted out her place with circle lights to give her home broadcast an added Je ne sais quoi. "I bought a ton of other lights for the Eurovision home concert a few weeks ago, just to make it a bit more sparkly and fun because there's no way of comparing to what we would have had. We would have had such a big show on the night so doing a show at home versus doing that… it's night and day really."

The show will also look back on great Eurovision moments over the years. With seven wins to our name, Ireland will undoubtedly get some serious airtime, especially with our very own Johnny Logan opening the show with a performance of the aptly titled 'What's Another Year?'.

Expect Italia '90 levels of hysteria among Irish fans if Riverdance, the almighty interval act of 1994, makes the final edit.

The main draw of the Eurovision is the fiery competition, however - without that, it will be difficult for Shine a Light to hold a candle to the real thing.

'Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light' is on RTÉ1 tonight at 8pm





Douze points: five to watch out for

Ireland

'Story of My Life' - Lesley Roy

Jedward, who came eighth in 2011 with 'Lipstick', are the only Irish act to hit the Top 10 since 2010. Roy wants to break that streak in 2021 and she's already working on new material: "I will continue with my usual very poppy, big choruses but I will make it much more modern and it will be very far removed from that throwback nostalgic feeling," she says.

Iceland

'Think About Things' - Daði & Gagnamagnið

Iceland's entry: 'Think About Things' by Daði & Gagnamagnið



Winning the hearts and minds of all who watched their video for 'Think About Things', if we can't have Daði & Gagnamagnið this weekend, they are set to play Dublin's The Academy in December - if, you know, this all clears up.

Russia

'Uno' - Little Big

Russia's entry: 'Uno' by Little Big



When it comes to oddities, Russian rave band Little Big aim high. They sound like a mixture of Die Antwoord and Aqua and their video for 'Uno' will make your jaw drop to the floor.

Sweden

'Move' - The Mamas

Sweden's entry: 'Move' by The Mamas



The Mamas represented Sweden last year as the backing vocalists for John Lundvik's entry 'Too Late For Love', but this year they've ditched him and loaded up on added charisma. 'Move' is pure joy condensed into two minutes and 53 seconds.

Azerbaijan

'Cleopatra' - Efendi

Azerbaijan's entry: 'Cleopatra' by Efendi



Its lyrics may be largely nonsensical, but the chorus of 'Cleopatra' hits hard and we can only assume that Efendi would have put on one hell of a live performance.