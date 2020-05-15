| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'The buzz was really starting to pick up' - Lesley Roy on her Eurpvision that never was

There may be no Eurovision this year, but Lesley Roy will still get a chance to showcase what would have been our 2020 entry. She tells Louise Bruton how she received the heartbreaking news that the contest was cancelled - and how she's transformed her apartment to perform for tonight's TV special

Lesley Roy, who was to fly the flag for Ireland this year. Photo: Luca Truffarelli Expand
We&rsquo;ve been waiting such a long time: Johnny Logan will perform his 1980 winner in tonight&rsquo;s show Expand
Russia's entry: 'Uno' by Little Big Expand
Iceland's entry: 'Think About Things' by Daði &amp; Gagnamagnið Expand
Azerbaijan's entry: 'Cleopatra' by Efendi Expand
Sweden's entry: 'Move' by The Mamas Expand

Close

Lesley Roy, who was to fly the flag for Ireland this year. Photo: Luca Truffarelli

Lesley Roy, who was to fly the flag for Ireland this year. Photo: Luca Truffarelli

We&rsquo;ve been waiting such a long time: Johnny Logan will perform his 1980 winner in tonight&rsquo;s show

We’ve been waiting such a long time: Johnny Logan will perform his 1980 winner in tonight’s show

Russia's entry: 'Uno' by Little Big

Russia's entry: 'Uno' by Little Big

Iceland's entry: 'Think About Things' by Daði &amp; Gagnamagnið

Iceland's entry: 'Think About Things' by Daði & Gagnamagnið

Azerbaijan's entry: 'Cleopatra' by Efendi

Azerbaijan's entry: 'Cleopatra' by Efendi

Sweden's entry: 'Move' by The Mamas

Sweden's entry: 'Move' by The Mamas

/

Lesley Roy, who was to fly the flag for Ireland this year. Photo: Luca Truffarelli

For the first time in 64 years, the world's biggest song contest has been cancelled. Rather than let Eurovision weekend slip by quietly in the shadow of Covid-19, though, the organisers are broadcasting a two-hour long TV special to honour the contest that never was.

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will feature a video of each country's song, but there will be no voting, no points awarded and none of the drama as countries rise and fall on the leaderboard. There will be no final victorious performance. Instead, the entrants have joined up remotely to record 'Love Shine a Light', the Katrina and the Waves song that brought the UK glory in 1997. Tradition will be respected when it comes to the commentary, though, which will be provided for the 21st year running by Marty Whelan.

The non-competitive nature of the event is a blow to Ireland. For the first time in a long time, the country appeared to have a chance at winning - or at least scraping the edges of the Top 10. The upbeat pop of Lesley Roy's 'Story of My Life' was to be bolstered by a bright and colourful stage set up, courtesy of the theatre company Thisispopbaby. But just as things were starting to come together in Dublin, the Eurovision in Rotterdam was coming undone.