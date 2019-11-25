Entertainment Music

Monday 25 November 2019

The best pictures from the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello were among the performers.

Lizzo was among the performers during a memorable night at the American Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lizzo was among the performers during a memorable night at the American Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

From Taylor Swift making history to Shania Twain rolling back the years, the American Music Awards delivered a string of memorable moments.

During Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Swift broke Michael Jackson’s record as the most successful artist in AMAs history while Twain brought the curtain down on the evening with a medley of her best-known songs.

A star-studded list of performers – including Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello – ensured it was a night to remember.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248571262
Selena Gomez opened the ceremony with a performance of her single Lose You To Love Me, widely believed to be about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248571651
Fans did their best to record best new artist nominee Lizzo’s performance of her single Jerome (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248571851
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes treated fans to a steamy performance of their chart-topping hit Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248571859
Taylor Swift won six awards on the night and was all smiles as she accepted the gong for favourite pop/rock album for Lover (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248572720
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were celebrating after winning collaboration of the year for Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248572869
Billie Eilish, 17, continued a year of breakout success as she posed with her two AMAs – for favourite alternative rock artist and new artist of the year (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248573413
Taylor Swift accepted the award for artist of the decade after being introduced by Carole King (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248574000
Post Malone, from background left, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt in foreground left, were among the performers at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248574262
British star Dua Lipa performed Don’t Start Now on stage at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248574350
Shania Twain brought the curtain down on this year’s ceremony with a medley of some of her best-known songs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248573839
Lil Nas X is one of the year’s breakout stars and continued his run of success by picking up the favourite rap/hip-hop song for Old Town Road (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248572221
25 years after winning her first AMA, Toni Braxton performed Un-Break My Heart (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248574550
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day saluted fans after the band’s performance at the AMAs (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_48230ee1-231f-46e0-a1be-d073aa105cea_embedded248573487
Taking to the stage in a outfit living up to his flamboyant reputation, actor Billy Porter introduced a performance by Camila Cabello (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

