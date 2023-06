The best Irish album, Loveless by My Bloody Valentine: How a wall of noise captured our hearts

Driven by Kevin Shields’ single-minded ambition to create a rock album unlike anything that had come before, Loveless was a masterpiece whose troubled gestation nearly killed off its record label

My Bloody Valentine, from left: Colm Ó Ciosóig, Debbie Googe, Kevin Shields and Bilinda Butcher. Photo by AJ Barratt/Avalon/Getty Images

John Meagher Today at 03:30