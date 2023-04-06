| 12.8°C Dublin

The Beatles Statue dressed in Ukrainian clothing ahead of Eurovision

The embroidered shirts, which are a national costume, have been sourced from the war-torn country.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Beatles Statue has been dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing ahead of Eurovision.

The figures of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon walking together have been draped with white Vyshyvankas in Pier Head, Liverpool, before the international music contest takes place next month in the city.

