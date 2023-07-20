The Ballad of Darren review: Blur look back, trim the fat and turn up the emotion

It may last only 36 minutes, but the band’s ninth album is urgent and meaningful

Graham Coxon wasn’t thinking of a new Blur album when I interviewed him last October. He had just published a hugely likeable, page-turning memoir, Verse, Chorus, Monster!, and was focused on the debut album he was releasing as The Waeve, the band he formed with girlfriend Rose Elinor Dougall.

It seems the prospect of a new Blur album only surfaced at the end of 2022. Damon Albarn was in especially prodigious mood and new songs were flowing. At some point, he decided that, rather than release them as a solo offering, or as a Gorillaz album or as one of the myriad music projects he has been involved with, the songs best suited Blur.

He’s not wrong. The Ballad of Darren’s second track, St Charles Square, recalls both the early Blur years and the lo-fi indie of their self-titled fifth album. It chugs along playfully, its glam rock influences writ large. “Every generation,” Albarn notes, acidly, “has its gilded poseurs.”

Barbaric ponders a relationship gone sour. Its title may be harsh, but it’s Blur at their poppiest, a song that sparkles with giddy arrangements, even as the frontman sings that “we have lost the feeling that we thought we’d never lose”. Alex James steps up to the plate, too, his bass defying anyone not to move along to the beat.

The album title is, apparently, named after the band’s long-term security guard Darren ‘Smoggy’ Evans, although Coxon told Mojo that ‘Darren’ is “a representative of the human race going through what they have to go through each day, each week, each month, each year of their life to survive this insane world”.

Considering the fact that these are men in their 50s, the preoccupations are very different to those of the whippersnappers who made Modern Life is Rubbish — the breakthrough album that turned 30 in May.

The Everglades (For Leonard), which was inspired by a mural of Leonard Cohen that Albarn spotted in Montreal, is build on sparse acoustic guitar, and finds the singer in downbeat yet defiant mood. “We’re not giving in,” he sings, while hoping that “there be greater days for everyone and calmer days will arrive.”

The Ballad of Darren by Blur

Albarn’s elegiac preoccupations are especially apparent on Goodbye Albert, a gorgeously rendered song that finds room for Coxon to play with guitar textures. “Why don’t you talk to me any more?” Albarn sings. “Don’t punish me any more.”

Three songs from this album made Blur’s career-spanning set when they played Malahide Castle last month. One of them has already joined the ranks of the band’s most defining songs. The Narcissist works as both a deeply personal account of troubles and insecurities and as a stadium-sized singalong.

It’s a song that finds Blur looking back at their mid-90s selves, when they strode the Britpop landscape like giants, but the fame came with much darkness and depression too. Oh, and plenty of drugs too.

But the overriding message is triumphant. “I’ll shine a light in your eyes / You’ll probably shine it back on me / But I won’t fall, this time/ With Godspeed, I’ll heed the signs.”

At 36 minutes, this ninth studio album is the shortest Blur have released. But that’s not to say The Ballad of Darren lacks substance. Instead, with the fat and artifice cut away, the songs sound urgent, meaningful and emotional.

This only their second album in two decades. Seven years on from the uneven The Magic Whip, it’s good to have them back.