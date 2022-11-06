The Academic: ‘We opened for The Pixies in the same week Stephen finished his Leaving Cert’

‘Death to fascism,” says Stephen Murtagh, one quarter of indie firebrands The Academic. “The rise of the far right in our country is terrifying. There is too much that makes me angry about Ireland.”

The band he plays bass guitar in, exponents of high-octane alternative pop, are a good reason to feel positive about Ireland.

Growing up in Westmeath, Stephen’s heroes weren’t The Killers or Kings of Leon, but were Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry – stars of Arsenal during the team’s 2003/2004 ‘invincible’ era.

“They made me fall in love with football,” he says. “But as I realised I wasn’t going to be a footballer, my love of music took over. There was an incredible guitar teacher outside Mullingar called Vinny Baker. He has passed, but I was lucky enough to do a handful of lessons with him. He made a huge impression on me.”

Sitting in a house in their home county, Stephen and singer Craig Fitzgerald are pondering modern life and The Academic’s place in the scheme of things. In February they will release their first major-label album Sitting Pretty – and big things are expected for this worldwide release. The band were signed by Capitol in May 2020 on the back on their debut, Tales from the Backseat, which garnered loads of critical acclaim and also went No 1 in Ireland. So global fame is on the horizon.

“We are addressing existentialist questions in our new songs,” says Craig of the new single ‘Pushing Up Daises’. The title is tongue-in-cheek, in the sense that we should perhaps not be sitting pretty when the planet is doomed

“It’s like everyone’s looking round at each other, going: ‘Everything’s fine’ – but in fact the house is on fire,” says Stephen.

“I think, in the song-writing, the glass has been a bit half empty,” Craig muses.

“Maybe a little bit anxious,” adds Stephen. “Not insecure in the sense of our music, but insecure in the sense of letting your personality bleed into the songs and looking at yourself through an honest lens.”

When he was nine, Craig moved from Dublin to Westmeath – and

it was there, at St Joseph’s Secondary School, that he met Dean Gavin, from Rochfortbridge, and Matt Murtagh, from Raharney. The friendship would change their lives.

“Being in the same class, we were always around each other and we just clicked. We were all interested in music. We met Stephen a little later, as he was Matt’s baby brother. He was still in primary school when we met.”

Stephen’s teacher in Raharney National School, Ms Taffe, played her pupils Yellow Submarine by The Beatles.

“I was hooked. I still have the CD and the booklet is worn away to almost nothing.

“I’m the youngest in the band,” he says, “So when I first met Craig and Dean I thought these older guys were much cooler than me. That’s natural when you’re a kid.”

“We all had a lot of similar interests,” says Craig, “not just music, but sports too, and we’d just hang out a lot. We always played music, but in different formations – so when we finally all were free, we decided to do the whole band thing.”

He has memories of going into Mullingar at weekends with Dean and Matt. They’d go into Golden Discs and joke about starting a band, he laughs, “throwing around terrible band names”.

In terms of heroes and influences, there were no doubts.

“The effect that Oasis had on us when we were growing up was massive. Between The Beatles and Oasis that’s how we learned chords and song structures. We’d meet after school and start showing off the chords we were picking up off them.”

When the lads went to see Oasis play in Slane Castle in June 2009, they “got that urge to start writing, form a band and get out and play,” says Craig.

“Oasis was the first band I was truly obsessed with,” agrees Stephen, who says that trip to Slane was his first gig. “I was convinced Noel Gallagher was the greatest songwriter of all time. No one could tell me otherwise.”

In their mid-teens (with Stephen even younger) they rehearsed after school. They started playing the odd song in Danny Byrnes pub in Mullingar. They progressed to playing mini-gigs of Kings of Leon and Killers’ covers in Dalys, across the road.

“We used to play gigs on a Thursday for 50 quid, to practically just the bar staff,” says Craig. “We’d have to play enough music for two hours.”

“We essentially did The Killers’ entire back catalogue,” says Stephen. “It definitely left internal scars. I don’t think I’ve listened to them much since, which is weird because I think they’re brilliant.”

With Craig on vocals/guitars, alongside the Murtagh brothers (Matt on lead guitar, Stephen on bass) and Dean Gavin on drums, they started playing together, loosely, in 2012.

Stephen has a video of them from then, playing (under the name Maginot) a song called ‘Girlfriends’ which made it onto the first album.

“I didn’t actually have a girlfriend at the time,” says Craig. “That song was about being a little rebel and hanging out with girls who were a bit higher up the food chain than me.”

The Academic officially formed in 2013 and that year put out ‘Girlfriends’ as a single. In October 2015, they released their debut EP, ‘Loose Friends’, followed by a sold-out gig at Dublin’s Vicar Street. People loved them, and by 2016, they were opening for The Pixies at the Marquee in Cork.

“The Pixies was just after Stephen did his Leaving Cert,” says Craig. “To go from that final exam to opening for a legendary band in the same week was surreal. We had a great chat with Frank Black after the show too, which made a huge impression on us."

In May 2018, they opened for the Rolling Stones at Croke Park, playing to an audience of 80,000.

“We were sworn to secrecy,” says Stephen. “But it’s an extremely difficult piece of news to keep to yourself – though I think we barely spoke about it ourselves, just in case we jinxed it and it wouldn’t happen.”

Two months later, they played a headline show at the Iveagh Gardens before 4,000 of their own fans. In January 2018 came the debut album, Tales from the Backseat, which they look back on with “immense pride”.

“I don’t think I could properly process it at the time,” says Stephen, “but for an independent debut album to go straight to Number 1 is pretty outrageous. It took us all over the world. I’ve nothing but love for that record.”

The new album Sitting Pretty, due out on February 10, is “drastically different to the first one”, says Stephen, name-checking ‘Pushing Up Daisies’ as showing a side of the band he likes, noting “the 1970s swagger of the verses and the sweetness of the Beach Boys-inspired backing vocals. And ‘My Very Best’ is probably the most emotional track we’ve ever recorded.

"I’d a very strange experience when we listened back to it the first time. I hope people find it as moving as I do.”

“There’s a definitely a lot of new flavours of music we haven’t delved into too much before, and that will hopefully excite people,” says Craig.

“I’ll be really excited for people to hear songs like ‘Buying Smokes’, ‘Homesick’ and ‘Step My Way.’ I was listening to a lot of Dylan, Lennon and Paul Simon around the time we made it.”

How did they approach this differently to other releases?

“With our first album we had all the songs worked out, and played them up and down the country,” says Craig. “I mean, we had our whole life to write that first album and knew what was coming when we went in to record it.

"This time around, the studio was very much our writing space, venue, and audience.

"We wanted to bring a bit more attitude – like that band we were when we first started, back in the shed blasting songs out, not thinking about it too much, not over-complicating it.

"We were much more comfortable in the studio this time around, and we’d a great team working with us, Nick Hodgson [of Kaiser Chiefs] was at the helm producing. We have such good chemistry with that man and everything flowed really well.”

“We hadn’t played any of these tracks for an audience before recording them, which is the exact opposite of our first record,” adds Stephen. “It felt like the tracks picked themselves on Tales, because we knew how much our fans loved hearing live versions.

“But on Sitting Pretty, there are a few songs we were ready to put on the back burner – before the studio got a hold of them.”

Finally, what’s the biggest misconception people have about The Academic?

“That we’re a bunch of townies from Mullingar,” laughs Stephen. “No way, man. Shout-out to our glorious little Westmeath villages. Up Raharney! Up Killucan! Up Rochfortbridge!”