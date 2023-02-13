| 10.1°C Dublin

The 1975 to perform biggest headline concert for 45,000 fans in Finsbury Park

The band recently wrapped their At Their Very Best UK tour.

The 1975 win best alternative/rock act during the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

The 1975 win best alternative/rock act during the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

The 1975 are set to perform their biggest UK headline concert to date for 45,000 fans in London’s Finsbury Park this summer.

The indie-rock band, who scooped the Brit award for best rock/alternative act on Saturday, recently concluded their At Their Very Best UK tour following the release of their fifth studio album Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

