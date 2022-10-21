The 1975 score fifth consecutive number one album

The 1975 (L-R Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, Matty Healy and Adam Hann) pose with their Official Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company for Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Official Charts Company/PA)

The 1975 have secured their fifth consecutive number one album with Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

The synth-pop group – comprising of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann – outsold the rest of the top five albums combined following its release on October 14, according to the Official Charts Company.

They have previously topped the charts with their self-titled debut in 2013, 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, 2018 release A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships and 2020’s chart-topper Notes On A Conditional Form.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Celebrating their number one, the Cheshire-formed band told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you very much for giving us our fifth consecutive album. Thanks guys.”

This achievement puts them in a prestigious group of artists who have reached number one with all of their studio albums, matching pop superstar Ed Sheeran with five apiece.

Elsewhere, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have landed at number two with their 13th studio LP Return To The Dream Canteen.

This follows on from the US rock group’s success earlier in the year with their previous release, Unlimited Love, which topped the album charts in April.

US rapper Lil Baby comes in at number three with It’s Only Me, making it his first solo top five UK album.

While Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles continue their long-term domination of the charts – with Sheeran taking fourth place with Equals and Styles landing in fifth with Harry’s House.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In the UK singles chart, Sam Smith and Kim Petras secure their fourth consecutive week at the top with the viral hit Unholy.

Video of the Day

David Guetta and American singer Bebe Rexha’s dance track I’m Good (Blue) holds on to number two.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi stays at number three with Forget Me, the lead single of his upcoming second studio album.

I Ain’t Worried by US pop rock band One Republic remains at number four and US superstar Beyonce holds on to fifth place with Cuff It.

Two of the tracks which feature in The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language have also entered the UK singles chart top 40 for the first time, with Oh Caroline landing at number 29 while I’m In Love With You takes the 34th spot.