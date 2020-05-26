The 1975 and YouTuber KSI in tight race for number one album

The 1975 and social media star KSI are in a close race for this week’s number one album.

Synth-pop group The 1975 are currently in pole position with their fourth studio album, Notes On A Conditional Form, which is leading on CD and vinyl sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Each of their previous three studio albums have reached number one in the UK charts.

YouTuber and rapper KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, is at number two with his debut solo album Dissimulation, which is leading on streaming and download formats.

Expand Close KSI at the NME Awards (David Parry/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp KSI at the NME Awards (David Parry/PA)

KSI, who has 21 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, has already secured four top 40 singles including Houdini featuring Swarmz and Tion Wayne, which reached number six.

The 26-year-old previously released an album called New Age with fellow internet personality Randolph in 2019.

Also aiming for a UK top five debut is rapper Agust D, better known as Suga from South Korean K-pop boyband BTS.

His second mixtape, D-2, is currently at number three in the charts.

PA Media