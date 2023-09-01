The 10 best concert films — ranked

There is no shortage of documentaries featuring live performances, but the most enjoyable are those that grant the full spotlight to the shows themselves. Here are 10 that really stand out, from Bowie to Beyoncé

It is a cinema experience like few others. Almost 40 years after its original release, Stop Making Sense — the concert film that captured Talking Heads in their pomp — is back and boasting a pristine 4K restoration.

Jonathan Demme’s beloved film will hit cinemas this month. It’s a reminder of what an amazing band Talking Heads were as well as shining a light on the concert film itself as a format to cherish.

Documentaries featuring live performances are plentiful — and several, including DA Pennebaker’s Don’t Look Back on mid-1960s era Bob Dylan, are essential for any music lover — but the movies that focus entirely (or almost entirely) on the shows themselves are worthy of special celebration.

Here are my choices for the top 10.​

10. Inni , Sigur Rós (2011)

London’s fabled Alexandra Palace — ‘Ally Pally’ — has hosted some of music’s biggest names and in November 2008 it welcomed Iceland’s cerebral Sigur Rós. The band, led by Jónsi Birgisson, had had a remarkable Noughties with their widescreen, cinematic music snaring countless admirers. As Irish shows at the time showed, they had little trouble translating the studio sophistication to a live setting,and so it is here — a gorgeously shot concert film that finds the group and its guitar-bowing frontman in bewitching form. Canadian director Vincent Morisset may be best known for his music videos for compatriots Arcade Fire, but this is a work of art in its own right.

9. Springsteen on Broadway (2018)

Bruce Springsteen’s status as one of the all-time great live performers has long been beyond doubt and a smattering of Dublin shows with the E Street Band this summer burnished that legend even more. This film offers a different side of the Boss — gentle, restrained, evocative. Ostensibly a one-man show, it features moving acoustic versions of some of his most celebrated songs. Filmed at the 1,000-seat Walter Kerr Theatre during his 14-month residency there, it’s a stunning document of a great American artist very much aware of his place in culture — and his mortality.

8. Shut Up and Play the Hits , LCD Soundsystem (2012)

Many of the best concert films were shot during a final show — see what’s at number one on this list — and although LCD Soundsystem subsequently reformed, it really looked as though it was the end when James Murphy and friends played a hometown show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2011. Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s beautifully shot movie captures the energy and emotion of the night with Murphy and his band feeding off the passion of the audience. The set leans heavily on the band’s great, breakthrough album, Sound of Silver, and several guest musicians, including Arcade Fire, take part. It’s that band’s frontman, Win Butler, who gave the film its title when he can be heard playfully roaring: “Shut up and play the hits.”

7. Live At Pompeii , Pink Floyd (1972)

Eighteen months before releasing their magnum opus, Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd played four nights in an ancient Roman amphitheatre at Pompeii. The Roman city was, infamously, obliterated by the eruption of the Mount Vesuvius volcano in 79AD. The English quartet always had lofty preoccupations and the choice of venue for their concerts was critical to them. Faithfully recording outdoor shows was no easy task in the early 1970s, but the band sound marvellous here — helped, perhaps, by the absence of a live audience. It was director Adrian Maben’s idea to film the shows sans crowd, in marked contrast to the contemporary concert films from monster shows at Woodstock and the Isle of Wight.

6. Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars , David Bowie (1979)

DA Pennebaker was considered a giant among documentary makers thanks to films that captured the 1960s counterculture. In the early years of the next decade, David Bowie was among the fledgling musicians to attract his attention and his camera caught the artist in his Ziggy Stardust phase. In July 1973, Bowie had had enough of his alter ego and Pennebaker was there to record that legendary final concert. Yes, there’s lots of fascinating behind-the-scenes footage, but it’s the live performances that stand out. And what a band Bowie had assembled. Guitarist Mick Ronson plays as though his life depends on it. The film’s release was delayed for years, although bootleg copies were doing the rounds for much of the 1970s.

5. Shine A Light , The Rolling Stones (2008)

Martin Scorsese’s love of the Rolling Stones is writ large in several of his films. Gimme Shelter, for instance, is on the soundtrack of Goodfellas, Casino and The Departed. There are six Stones songs in Casino alone, including a Devo cover of Satisfaction. Shine a Light, therefore, feels like a labour of love as Scorsese films the band rolling back the years in spectacular fashion. They still had it then — just as they did 10 years later when playing a stormer at Croke Park. Scorsese is keen to demonstrate the visceral nature of the band’s performance and boy does he succeed. Curiously, his favourite Stones song does not make the cut — Jagger later joked that it was the only Scorsese film not to feature Gimme Shelter.

Prince in his concert film Sign o’ the Times

4. Sign o’ the Times , Prince (1987)

By the time Prince released his ninth studio album, Sign o’ the Times, he was a bona fide superstar. The double album is universally considered to be the apex of his studio powers. And, of course, he was no slouch on stage either. If the album is a maximalist masterpiece, so too was the resulting tour. Recorded in several venues, the carefully edited film captures Prince at his most exhilarating. The musicianship from a large cast of players is funktastic — sorry — but it’s the diminutive man from Minneapolis you can’t take your eyes off. Despite Prince being one of the stars of MTV in the 1980s, the film received only a limited cinema release.

3. Homecoming , Beyoncé (2019)

Beyoncé is one of those contemporary global superstars for whom every album and tour feels like a major event. In 2018, amid enormous hype, she headlined America’s preeminent music festival, Coachella. The reviews were glowing and, a year later, the world got to see her in all her glory when this concert film aired on Netflix. It was part of a reported $60m deal with the streaming giant — two further projects are planned. For Irish fans starved of Beyoncé this year — she gave the country a wide berth on her latest tour — this may be the closest they’ll get to seeing her in action. From the first frame to the last, she is queen of all she surveys and she had her huge troupe deliver hit after hit.​

2. Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads (1984)

Talking Heads were at the peak of their creativity and popularity when they played three nights at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre in December 1983 — and seasoned director Jonathan Demme was there to capture every magic moment. The resulting film is a thrilling document of a great avant-garde band and their enigmatic and utterly magnetic leader David Byrne. He starts off solo with an acoustic guitar and drum machine and its joined by the rest of the band and supporting musicians as the gig goes on. Big suits and big songs, it’s a concert film that’s perfectly serviced by Demme’s artful direction. The director went on to make the Oscar-winning features Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, and a couple of other concert films — for Neil Young and Justin Timberlake. Byrne remains a marvellous live performer — Spike Lee captured him on stage in the 2020 film American Utopia.

1. The Last Waltz, The Band (1978)

An obvious choice at number one? Maybe, but there’s a reason for that. Quite simply, Martin Scorsese’s enthralling film on The Band’s star-studded final show is the gold standard by which all other concert films are measured. The show, at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom, took place in November 1976 and featured more than a dozen guests. How about these folks to share your final concert with: Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Neil Young… and there were plenty more. It’s a concert film that stands up to repeat viewing — you really feel as though you are there. Unsurprisingly, in 2019, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. The death of The Band’s main man Robbie Robertson last month will have provoked many to rewatch. It never disappoints.