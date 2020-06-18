| 9.8°C Dublin

Ten songs that define Dylan's life less ordinary

With his 39th studio album out this weekend, here is a snapshot of the genius of the 79-year-old giant of songwriting who is still relevant and shaping his own remarkable legend

Awards: Dylan won a Grammy in 2006 for ‘Someday Baby’

John Meagher

It is impossible to overstate Bob Dylan's cultural legacy. As he releases Rough and Rowdy Ways - his 39th studio album - this weekend, it's worth remembering that he has been delivering music for seven decades and his debut album came out seven months before The Beatles released their first single.

The 79-year-old is a giant of song who helped shape what a singer-songwriter could be, and his substantial back catalogue boasts some of the most celebrated songs in popular music history. He's chopped and changed - and has had some lean years, too - and in his first album since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature, this most poetic of tunesmiths is still relevant, still inspiring, still shaping his own remarkable legend.

Here are 10 songs that offer a snapshot of his genius - and foibles - over a life less ordinary.