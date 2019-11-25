Taylor Swifts toasts her fans as she is named artist of the decade

Taylor Swift toasted her fans as she was named artist of the decade at the American Music Awards.

The pop superstar said the honour celebrated 10 years of “hard work and of art and of fun and memories”, adding: “All that matters to me is the memories I have had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years.

“We’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together and may it continue.”

“I am so lucky to get to do this,” Swift said.

Before accepting the award, Swift performed a medley of some of her biggest songs, including Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble and Blank Space.

There had been fears she would be barred from playing tracks from her first six albums amid a row with her former record label.

Swift was introduced by singer-songwriter Carole King, who said “her lyrics resonate across the generations, her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary”.

After praising Swift’s influence over the last decade of popular music, King added: “The best is yet to come.”

Taylor Swift won the award for favourite pop/rock album for Lover at the American Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Swift received a standing ovation as she accepted the honour, while her parents Andrea and Scott watched on.

Earlier, Swift won favourite pop/rock album for her latest album Lover. In a possible dig at her former record label Big Machine, she praised her current home Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group.

She thanked the label for “being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make”.

“As a songwriter it’s so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that,” Swift added.

Elsewhere, teenager Billie Eilish continued her year to remember by scooping best new artist.

The 17-year-old appeared emotional as she thanked fans for the award, her second of the night after her win for alternative rock artist.

Rapper Post Malone, whose seven nominations were the most on the night, won favourite rap/hip-hop album for his effort Hollywood’s Bleeding.

You made it happen! @PostMalone is the winner for #AMAs Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop for "Hollywood's Bleeding" 💥 pic.twitter.com/wT7yAyumRS — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Pop star Halsey won the prize for favourite pop/rock song for her hit Without Me.

Carrie Underwood won favourite country artist and country album of the year.

The AMAs, one of the major music awards shows of the year, boasted a star-studded line-up of performers

Singer Toni Braxton, 25 years after winning her first AMA, performed her hit Un-Break My Heart while new artist of the year nominee Lizzo treated fans to her single Jerome.

Country music star Thomas Rhett and celebrity couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were also among the performers.

Before the show officially kicked off, Dan + Shay were named favourite duo or group in the country category while K-pop favourites BTS won in the pop/rock category.

