Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

One of Taylor Swift’s guitars will be sold for charity (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift’s acoustic guitar, Eminem’s signed tennis trainers and an outfit worn by a BTS member are among the items to be auctioned for charity next month.

Julien’s Auctions said the memorabilia from some of the most popular music performers will be auctioned at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction on February 5.

All proceeds from the event following the Grammy Awards ceremony will go toward MusiCares, an organisation dedicated to helping musicians in times of financial and medical crisis.

A signed Epiphone acoustic guitar that appeared on Swift’s Evermore album artwork in 2020 could draw between 5,000-10,000 dollars (£4,000-£8,000).

Eminem wrote the words “Shady” on a white pair of Nike Air Max that could go for up to 3,000 dollars (£2,500).

A black utility-style jumpsuit and buckle belt worn by BTS’s J-Hope during a photoshoot for his debut solo album, Jack In the Box, could garner up to 4,000 dollars (£3,300).

Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell, will donate sound systems signed by both, along with a special NFT that could go for up to 8,000 dollars (£6,500).

Joni Mitchell will have several items auctioned including a signed print of her original oil painting of Jimi Hendrix. Another painting going under the hammer will come from former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth – a signed acrylic on canvas called Dark Ocean.

Olivia Rodrigo’s custom-made 2022 Glastonbury Festival ensemble, designed by Chopova Lowena, will also be auctioned.

There also items donated by Barbra Streisand, Daft Punk, Jimmy Buffet, Ozzy Osbourne, Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Jon Batiste.