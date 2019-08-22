Taylor Swift plans to re-record her old songs after her back catalogue was bought by talent manager Scooter Braun, who she accused of bullying.

Taylor Swift to re-record her old songs after masters were sold

The pop star shared an emotional Tumblr post in June, revealing her masters had been sold by her former record label and alleging she had not been told about the deal before it was made public.

Swift accused Braun, whose clients include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

Taylor Swift plans to re-record her old music after her back catalogue was sold (Greg Allen/PA)

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, a portion of which was released on Wednesday, Swift was asked if she would consider re-recording her old material so she could own the new versions.

She replied: “Oh, yeah.”

Asked if that is what she plans to do, Swift said: “Yeah, absolutely.”

Ten-time Grammy winner Swift, 29, had been signed with the Big Machine Label Group since starting her career in music as a teenager.

The label owned the rights to her first six albums, including Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008’s Fearless and 2014’s 1989.

In June, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced that it had acquired Big Machine Records.

Swift signed with Universal Music Group in November last year, in a deal ensuring she maintained the rights to her work.

Braun never responded publicly to Swift’s comments, though he received public support from both Bieber and Lovato.

PA Media