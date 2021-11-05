Taylor Swift to promote new album with US late-night TV appearances

Taylor Swift will promote the re-released version of her Red album with appearances on US late-night TV (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift will promote the re-released version of her Red album with appearances on US late-night TV.

The pop superstar is preparing for the launch of Red (Taylor’s Version), the latest step in her attempt to regain control of her back catalogue.

The album is set for release on Friday November 12.

See you in one week, @taylorswift13! pic.twitter.com/ekhCVt9sji — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 4, 2021

Swift will appear on November 11’s episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers to mark the new version of Red’s release.

She will then perform on Saturday Night Live in another promotional event for the record.

The original version of Red arrived in 2012 to universal acclaim and worldwide chart-topping success thanks to singles including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble and 22.

Swift, 31, embarked on the re-recordings of her first six studio albums after the master recordings were sold by her former record label.

Prominent talent manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to the music, much to Swift’s disgust.

By re-recording the albums, the singer created new masters and regains financial and creative control of the material.

She released the Taylor’s Version of Fearless in April, including never-before-heard songs.

The new version of Red will also include new material, as well as the much-anticipated 10-minute version of fan-favourite track All Too Well.