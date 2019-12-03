Taylor Swift to perform show in London’s Hyde Park in 2020

Taylor Swift will perform a headline show in London’s Hyde Park next summer, it has been announced.

The superstar will take to the stage at British Summer Time on July 11 2020, where she is expected to perform songs from her latest album Lover, which includes the track London Boy.

It has already been announced that Little Mix will perform at the London festival on July 4 and Pearl Jam will headline on July 10.

Swift last performed at BST in 2015 following the release of her album 1989 and brought her Reputation stadium tour to Wembley in 2018.

She was recently named artist of the decade at the American Music Awards, amid a highly publicised feud with talent manager Scooter Braun and her former record label over her back catalogue.

Braun, whose clients include pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, bought Big Machine Records in June and with it her first six albums.

She has since accused Braun and Scott Borchetta, the founder of the label, of “exercising tyrannical control” over her career.

She appeared to make a pointed reference to the dispute when she performed a medley of her hits in a shirt emblazoned with the titles of her previous albums, including 1989, Red and Fearless.

Tickets for Swift’s show at BST are available to American Express cardholders now and go on general sale on December 6 at 9am.

