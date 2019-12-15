Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury

Taylor Swift has been announced as one of the headliners for next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The US pop star will play at the event as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

She tweeted: “I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there!”

Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said in a video posted on Twitter: “I’m so pleased to announce that Taylor Swift is going to be headlining the Sunday of Glastonbury this year.

“She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and she’s young and she’s a fantastic American girl, and it’s going to be beautiful, and her songs are absolutely fantastic.

“We’re so delighted.”

Swift, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, will be the first female to headline the festival since Adele in 2016.

The singer joins Diana Ross and Sir Paul McCartney on the bill.

Ross, who made her name in The Supremes, was the first artist confirmed for 2020.

Announcing her performance in the Legends slot, the Motown singer tweeted: “This is a dream come true.

“To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you.

“I’m coming to Glastonbury, with love.”

Diana Ross (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul was the first headliner announced.

After the singer was confirmed, organiser Emily Eavis confirmed there were two more headliners to come – one male and one female.

Glastonbury, which is held in Pilton, Somerset, runs from June 24 to June 28, 2020.

